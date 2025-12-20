New FIFA Football Game Announced, Launching On Netflix Ahead Of World Cup 2026

A new FIFA-branded football game is set to arrive ahead of next year’s World Cup, marking the return of the FIFA name to video games after a long gap. Netflix Games announced on Wednesday that it is working on a “reimagined” FIFA football title that will launch exclusively on its gaming platform. Also Read: Red Dead Redemption Now Playable On Android And iOS Through Netflix Games

The upcoming game is being developed and published by Delphi Interactive. While specific gameplay details remain under wraps, Netflix confirmed that subscribers will be able to play the game solo or with friends online. The title will be included as part of a Netflix subscription, with no separate purchase required.

This will be the first football game to carry the FIFA name since FIFA 23, following the end of FIFA's three-decade partnership with Electronic Arts in 2022. Since then, EA has continued releasing football games under the EA Sports FC branding, while FIFA had indicated plans to develop a new officially licensed title with a different partner.

According to Netflix, the mobile-first FIFA game is being designed around accessibility rather than deep simulation. The game is expected to feature simplified touch controls, rather than the deeper mechanics seen in console football titles. It will be playable on mobile devices and will also be available on select TVs in some regions. Netflix has not yet shared country-specific availability details.

The upcoming FIFA game is being developed around the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11. Netflix said the title is designed to reflect the emotion and intensity of the tournament and is expected to launch around the same time.

Delphi Interactive has described itself as a AAA studio and says it has worked on projects alongside major publishers in the past. The developer is positioning the upcoming FIFA game as a more accessible football experience, aimed at players who may not typically engage with full-scale console simulations.

Netflix Games has not released any gameplay footage or screenshots so far. The company said more details about the FIFA title, including supported regions and features, will be shared closer to launch in 2026.