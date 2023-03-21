comscore Netflix to get 40 more games in 2023
Netflix has shared an update to gaming on its platform. The company has said that it will bring 40 more games on its platform in 2023.

  • Netflix launched games on its platform in 2021.
  • So far, Netflix has released 55 games on its platform.
  • Netflix says it will release 40 more games in 2022.
Netflix Gaming

Image: Netflix

Netflix has announced that it plans to add 40 more games to its gaming portfolio in 2023. The company has also said that it has 70 games in development with its partners. In addition to this, the streaming giant is also working on developing 16 more games at its in-house gaming studio.

“Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games — in different genres and formats — because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them,” Netflix wrote in a blog post.

To recall, Netflix had launched its game-streaming service back in November 2021. The service debuted with games such as Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) to name a few. In nearly a year and half of its launch, the company has added over 55 titles to its service. The list includes games such as Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes, TiltingPoint’s Vikings: Valhalla, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to name a few. Now, the company has announced that it plans to expand its gaming portfolio further this year.

“This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games,” the company added.

Netflix said that it is turning one of its famous shows, Too Hot to Handle, in a game. The streaming giant is partnering with Nanobit to release a new ‘Too Hot to Handle game’ later this year. Furthermore, the company will be releasing Ubisoft’s Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, which is a rogue-lite game set in the wacky universe some may remember from The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, on its platform on April 18.

Furthermore, the company announced that it will release ustwo’s Monument Valley franchise, which includes Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, on its platform next year.

“I’m excited to share that Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) is working with us on an exclusive game based on an upcoming Netflix release. We can’t wait to share more later this year,” the company added.

As far as March 2023 releases are concerned, while Highwater is already available on Netflix, Terra Nil will arrive on the platform on March 28.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2023 10:48 AM IST
