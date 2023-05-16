If you are a gamer and love spooky stories, then Bloober Team is coming with some good news for you. The video game developer has announced the release date of Layers of Fear. The game is set to be released on June 15 this year. Also Read - Want to buy PlayStation 5? This could be the best time to buy the console

The game is a remastered edition of Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, which are horror games about a troubled painter and an actor who face their dark histories and twisted worlds.

The game has all the extra content from the original games, like the Inheritance DLC, which lets the player see the story through the eyes of the painter's daughter. The game also has a new DLC called The Final Note, which shows more about the painter's life and his mysterious painting.

The game is made with Unreal Engine 5 and has Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution. Layers of Fear game will be available on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Bloober Team has announced via Twitter that the game is getting a Steam demo that is available from May 15, 8:00 AM PT – End May 22, 3:00 PM PT.

Bloober Team tweeted, “Next Monday and throughout the week, we’re opening the gates to the dark and madness-filled world of #LayersOfFears. Experience a glimpse of the gameplay with our demo available on #Steam. It’s time to face the mystery! Demo: Start May 15, 8:00 AM PT – End May 22, 3:00 PM PT”

Layers of Fear game features

The game has an unsettling environment and strange puzzles to unveil the narrative. It has three different stories of protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer), which are interwoven together.

The game has a Lumen system for lighting and a soundtrack by Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score in the game.

Minimum system requirement for Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear requires a 64-bit processor and Windows 10 operating system. It needs an Intel Core i5 4690, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or above processor and a minimum of 8GB of RAM.

For graphics, the graphics card should be Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 580 4GB or above. DirectX should be version 12 or above. It needs a minimum of 20GB of available space.

