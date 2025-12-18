Lara Croft’s 2013 Tomb Raider Reboot Gets Official Mobile Release Date: Features, Pricing

Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider reboot is getting a mobile port early next year. The Lara Croft action-adventure, which released on PC and consoles in 2013, will make its way to Android and iOS devices on February 12, 2026. The mobile version is being developed by Feral Interactive, a studio known for bringing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light to iOS earlier this year. Also Read: The Game Awards 2025: Biggest Announcements, New Game Reveals, And Release Dates

Tomb Raider (2013) was a survival-focused take on Lara Croft and the first entry in Crystal Dynamics' reboot trilogy, reimagining the protagonist's origin story. It will be the first modern, fully-fledged Tomb Raider console game to be available on smartphones and tablets.

Full Console Experience on Mobile

Feral Interactive says the mobile version will bring the complete campaign from the original game to Android and iOS devices. Like the console release, the port will feature the same story, levels, puzzles, and combat encounters. The game follows the origin story of Lara Croft as she struggles to survive on a hostile island before she evolves into the iconic adventurer.

The mobile version will also bring all 12 DLC packs from the original game, adding extra outfits, weapon upgrades, and a bonus Challenge Tomb – making it a complete edition of the game.

Controls, Performance, and Visual Options

For the mobile release, Tomb Raider will offer a customisable touchscreen control layout designed for both exploration and combat. The game will also support a wide range of controllers for players who prefer physical controls. iPadOS and Android devices will also get support for mouse and keyboard controls.

According to Feral Interactive, the game will offer multiple optimisation presets. This will allow players to switch between performance or higher visual quality modes depending on their device. The studio has promised console-quality visuals and stable performance across supported smartphones and tablets.

Pricing and Availability

The Tomb Raider reboot will be priced at $19.99, €15.99, or Rs 1,349 on mobile devices. iOS users can already preorder the game on the App Store, while Android users can pre-register on the Google Play Store to receive a launch notification.

In other news, Crystal Dynamics recently announced two new Tomb Raider titles – Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – at The Game Awards 2025, both scheduled to release in 2026.