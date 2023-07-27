The Xbox app Home Screen is the gateway to your gaming world. Here is a step-by-step process of customising your Xbox app home screen.
Microsoft recently revamped its Xbox app home screen such that it makes it easier for the players to go to their Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, Settings, and the content that is popular in the community. While the company has made a lot of changes to the app, one thing remains unchanged — Xbox app home screen can be customised to personalise your gaming experience.
If you are using Microsoft’s Xbox app to access your favourite games, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can customise the home screen to suit your gaming style.
Step 1: Update the Xbox app
Before diving into customization options, ensure that you have the latest version of the Xbox app installed on your device. Regularly updating the app ensures you have access to the latest features and improvements.
Step 2: Sign into your Xbox account
Launch the Xbox app on your device and sign in with your Xbox account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one easily through the app.
Step 3: Accessing the home screen
Once you’re signed in, you’ll be directed to the Home Screen. Here, you’ll find various sections like “Featured,” “Recently Played,” “Friends,” and more. These sections can be personalised to prioritize what you want to see.
Step 4: Pinning games and apps
If you have specific games or apps that you frequently use, you can pin them to the Home Screen for quick access. To do this, follow these steps:
Step 5: Rearrange the home screen
Customising the order of sections on the home screen allows you to put the most relevant information front and center. To rearrange the sections, follow these steps:
Step 6: Hiding or unpinning items
If there are sections, games, or apps you don’t use often, you can hide or unpin them to declutter your home screen:
Step 7: Customising content blocks
The Xbox app Home Screen offers customizable content blocks, allowing you to focus on your preferred content. To customise content blocks:
Step 8: Managing friends and parties:
The Friends and Parties sections can also be customized to prioritize certain friends or party invites. To manage these sections:
— Nishtha Srivastava
Author Name | Techlusive News Desk