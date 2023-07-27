Microsoft recently revamped its Xbox app home screen such that it makes it easier for the players to go to their Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, Settings, and the content that is popular in the community. While the company has made a lot of changes to the app, one thing remains unchanged — Xbox app home screen can be customised to personalise your gaming experience.

If you are using Microsoft’s Xbox app to access your favourite games, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can customise the home screen to suit your gaming style.

How to customise the Xbox app home screen

Step 1: Update the Xbox app

Before diving into customization options, ensure that you have the latest version of the Xbox app installed on your device. Regularly updating the app ensures you have access to the latest features and improvements.

Step 2: Sign into your Xbox account

Launch the Xbox app on your device and sign in with your Xbox account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one easily through the app.

Step 3: Accessing the home screen

Once you’re signed in, you’ll be directed to the Home Screen. Here, you’ll find various sections like “Featured,” “Recently Played,” “Friends,” and more. These sections can be personalised to prioritize what you want to see.

Step 4: Pinning games and apps

If you have specific games or apps that you frequently use, you can pin them to the Home Screen for quick access. To do this, follow these steps:

Select the “Games & Apps” tab. Find the game or app you want to pin. Press and hold the item until a menu appears. Select “Pin to Home.”

Step 5: Rearrange the home screen

Customising the order of sections on the home screen allows you to put the most relevant information front and center. To rearrange the sections, follow these steps:

On the home screen, press and hold any section you want to move. Drag the section to your desired location. Release to drop it in the new position.

Step 6: Hiding or unpinning items

If there are sections, games, or apps you don’t use often, you can hide or unpin them to declutter your home screen:

To hide a section, press and hold it, then select “Hide.” To unpin a game or app, navigate to the “Games & Apps” tab, find the pinned item, press and hold it, and select “Unpin from Home.”

Step 7: Customising content blocks

The Xbox app Home Screen offers customizable content blocks, allowing you to focus on your preferred content. To customise content blocks:

Select the “More” option (three horizontal lines) on the top-left corner of the content block. Choose “Customize.” Select the type of content you want to see in that block (e.g., achievements, captures, etc.). Save your changes.

Step 8: Managing friends and parties:

The Friends and Parties sections can also be customized to prioritize certain friends or party invites. To manage these sections:

Navigate to the “Friends” or “Parties” tab. Press and hold a friend or party invite. Choose “Add to favorites” to prioritize them on the Home Screen.

— Nishtha Srivastava