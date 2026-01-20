GTA 6 delay on the cards? What we know after Rockstar North fire incident

Speculation around Grand Theft Auto VI has surfaced once again, this time following an incident at Rockstar Games’ main development studio. Earlier this week, emergency services responded to reports of a fire and explosion near Rockstar North, the Scotland-based studio leading development of GTA 6. While the situation has since been brought under control, it has reignited concerns about whether the game’s release plans could be affected. Also Read: When Is GTA 6 Trailer 3 Coming? Here’s What We Know So Far

What happened at Rockstar North

According to reports, fire crews were called to the Rockstar North office in Edinburgh after an explosion was reported in the area. Emergency services responded as a precaution, and the incident was handled without any reported injuries. Details about what caused the fire or whether there was damage inside the building have not been made public.

The incident drew attention largely because of Rockstar North's role in GTA 6. The studio has been central to the Grand Theft Auto franchise for years, and any disruption, even temporary, naturally raises questions among fans.

Rockstar’s official response

Following the incident, Rockstar Games issued a brief statement confirming that Rockstar North is “open and operational.” The company said work has continued as normal and that staff safety was not impacted.

Rockstar did not clarify whether employees were asked to evacuate during the emergency response or if development work was paused for any period of time. The studio has not shared any details about internal timelines or whether the incident affected development in any way.

Why delay concerns are resurfacing

Even though Rockstar has not announced any change to GTA 6’s timeline, the incident has brought delay speculation back into focus. At present, GTA 6 is still expected to launch in 2025. However, Rockstar has previously delayed major titles when it felt more development time was needed.

Given the size of GTA 6 and the role Rockstar North plays in the project, even a brief disruption can lead to questions around timelines. That is why fans and industry watchers are paying close attention, despite Rockstar’s assurance that operations are continuing as usual.

No delay announced so far

At the moment, there is no official indication that GTA 6 has been delayed. Rockstar says development is continuing as planned and has not announced any change to the release window.

Until the company shares an official update, GTA 6’s expected timeline remains the same. Still, given Rockstar’s track record and the recent incident, questions around a possible delay are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.