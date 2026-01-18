Get the Duo Emote in Free Fire Before Everyone Else: Step-by-Step Event Tips to Grab Rewards Fast

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game in India and is known for its great graphics and gameplay. Additionally, the game hosts several events every day. With the help of these events, players get a chance to get the cool items available in the game without breaking the bank. However, the game is banned in India but players can enjoy the Indian version of the game dubbed as Free Fire Max. The Indian version comes with several enhanced gaming events, better graphics, and several other features that deliver one of the best Battle Royal experiences in the game. However, if you are living outside India, then you have to access the Free Fire game to earn several in-game items.

In this article we will discuss how you can grab Duo Emote in Free Fire and enhance your gaming experience. If you like to try new items in the game, then this article is for you.

The thing to note is that this event is slightly different from other events in the game. To participate in these events, you have to spin and win the game.

Spin Price

If you are participating in the Legendary Aurora event, the price of 1 spin is 20 diamonds. In addition, the price of 10+ 1 spin is 200 diamonds which means you have to spin to get new rewards. By spinning you can try your luck in the game and claim these rewards.

ALL Prizes

Duo Emote Look Changer Battle Card Arrival Animation Aurora Token Frosty Band

How to access these events: