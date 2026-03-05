comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes today 5 March 2026: Unlock gun skins and diamond vouchers

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today 5 March 2026: Unlock gun skins and diamond vouchers

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 5 March 2026 are now live. Players can claim free diamonds, gun skins, emotes, loot crates, and other exclusive in-game rewards.

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 05, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)

Free Fire Max (84)
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games globally, offers players a thrilling experience with its fast-paced action and wide range of customization options. One key element that adds to the excitement is the availability of redeem codes. These codes allow players to unlock various in-game rewards such as skins, outfits, characters, and even premium items.

Redeem codes are periodically released by Garena and are a fantastic way for players to enhance their gaming experience without spending real money. Redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire is a simple process that allows players to claim exclusive rewards.

Free Fire codes are really easy to redeem as it requires a few simple steps. Follow these steps:

  1. Go to the official website for Free Fire rewards claiming.
  2. Connect Facebook or Google Free Fire or other social media accounts to log in to the game.
  3. Type in the 12-character redeem code in the box that appears, and hit on the “Confirm” button.
  4. Please be patient as after a successful redemption your items would be delivered through the in-game mail within 24hrs.

Types of Rewards Free Fire redeem codes offer, such as

Diamonds: Spend them on buying high-end cosmetics or skins from your favorite video games.

Exclusive Skins: Earn skins for character and weapons to enjoy your game from another viewpoint.

In-Game Items: Get crates, emotes and specific loots to outcompete rivals.

Check Out Redeem Codes:

XZDJZE25WEFJJ: Diamond Royale Voucher

FFUMCPSJ99S3: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

FFJYBGD8H1H4: Legendary Gun Skin Crate

FF7MUY4ME6SC: 50 Free Fire Diamonds

BR43FMAPYEZZ: Exclusive Emote Reward

ZZZ76NT3PDSH: Magic Cube Fragment Pack

FFPURTQPFDZ9: Pet Food Bundle

4ST1ZTBZBRP69: Gold Royale Voucher

FF9MJ31CXKRG: Rare Character Fragment Pack

FFW2Y7NQFV9S: Elite Pass Badge

FFMC2SJLKXSB: Mystery Weapon Loot Crate

F7FGYJUR76JHK: Special Backpack Skin

D6F8G1L3M7R9Y: 100 Diamond Top-Up Voucher

Y9X5K1H4C6PBN: Parachute Skin Reward

P9O1I2U3Y4T5R7: Rare Outfit Bundle

4N8M2XL9R1HK: 2x Incubator Voucher

WD2ATK3ZE55: Exclusive Surfboard Skin

HFNSJ6W74ZK8: Random Gun Skin Crate

RD3TZK7WME65: Diamond Royale Spin Ticket

F8YC4TN6VKQ9: Free Fire Loot Box

V44ZX8Y7GJH52: Rare Pet Skin

XN7TP5RM3K49: Character Level Up Card

ZRW3J4N8VRX56: Elite Weapon Skin Pack

TFX9J3Z2RP6GH4: Legendary Outfit Crate

VNY3MQWNKEGU: 2x Diamond Royale Tickets

Add Techlusive as a Preferred SourceAddTechlusiveasaPreferredSource

U8S47JGJH5MGT: Special Emote Crate