Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 31 December: Which Codes Are Giving Free Skins Today?

India, being the hub of the gaming industry is leaping a breakneck speed. With the growing popularity of battle royal games, the country is witnessing one of the biggest and unprecedented surges. The admiration of battle royal games is projected to reach new heights with several graphically powerful games coming to the forefront. However, most of the games come from China and hence they undergo a strict scrutiny from the government which resulted in several Battle Royale games getting banned in 2019. One of them was Garena Free Fire. Nevertheless, the game made its way back to India complying with the rules and regulations of the Indian government and hence the game is now being played as a Garena Free Fire Max.

Free Fire is a popular battle royal game with several enhanced features and game strategies. Players can get several in-game items if they claim redeem codes which are released by the game developer every day. However, these codes are time and region specific. So if you want to get ahead in the game, make sure that the redeem codes are valid in your time zone. These redeem codes are also alphanumeric consist of numbers and letters. Additionally, these codes allow players to unlock several items including diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, and many more.

How to Redeem codes:

STEP1: In order to redeem today’s free fire codes, you first have to open the official Garena Free Fire redemption website.

STEP2: Now,, login to your official account via Google, Apple, VK, or Huawei ID. You can also log in via a guest account but then you will not be able to redeem these codes.

STEP3: Now go to the redeem codes section.

STEP4: Copy today’s redeem codes and paste them inside the box flashing in front of your screen.

STEP5: Click on the Redeem option and head to your mail box.

STEP6: The redeem codes are not credited to your account and you can purchase all the items that you want for your gaming experience.

Check Out Today’s Redeem Codes: