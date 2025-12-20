Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 20: Today’s Working Codes And How To Claim Rewards

Free Fire players who keep an eye on redeem codes have another set to try today. Garena hasn’t officially announced what each code unlocks, but players usually end up getting a mix of weapon skins, outfit pieces, crates, or other cosmetic items. Like always, these codes don’t stay active for long, so timing matters more than anything else. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Live For December 19, 2025: Here’s The Full List

Most players know the routine by now. Codes appear, some work for a few hours, some stop working quickly, and others may not activate at all depending on the server. If you're lucky, you'll get something useful. If not, you'll probably see an error message saying the code has expired or already been redeemed.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Today

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes available today. Each one can be used only once per account:

FFPLUJEHBSVB

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

FFML9KGFS5LM

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFPLUFBVSLOT

FFTILM659TYL

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFGYBGD8H1H4

If a code doesn’t work, it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong. These codes are usually limited by time or usage count, and once that limit is hit, they’re gone.

How To Claim Free Fire Rewards

To redeem a code, you’ll need to visit Garena’s official rewards redemption website. Log in using the account linked to your Free Fire profile, paste the code, and confirm. If the redemption is successful, the reward will show up in your in-game mail. Sometimes it appears quickly, sometimes it takes a few hours.

Things To Remember

One thing to remember is that guest accounts can’t redeem codes. Your Free Fire account must be linked to Google, Facebook, Apple ID, X, or VK. Also, some codes are region-specific, so a code working for one player might not work for another.

For many players, redeem codes are just a bonus on top of regular gameplay. You may not always get something exciting, but checking them daily doesn’t hurt. When they do work, it’s an easy way to pick up extra items without spending diamonds.