Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 1 February 2026: Claim rewards, diamonds, and character outfits

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 1 February 2026: Free Fire Max players, we’re back with the latest redeem codes that you can use in the game to gain advantage in the game and defeat all your enemies. While any Free Fire Max user can redeem these codes, they are valid for first 500 players only after which they become unusable.

So, hurry up and redeem these Free Fire Max codes now:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 1 February

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for 1 February, 2026:

— JK6L0ZXCV9BN3M1Q

— W6ERT8YUI7O1P2AS

— N8M2Q3W5ERTY0UIO

— AS7DFG4HJKL9ZXCV

— B1NM3QWE2RT5YUIO

— XCV6BNM7QWE4RTYU

— TYU6IOP5ASD4FGHJ

— I9OP0ASD8FGH2JKL

— ZX3CVB5NM6QWE7RT

— YUI1OPAS4DFG7HJK

— L9ZXCVB8NM3QWE2R

— KL7ZXCV8BNM9QWE0

— RTY1UIO2PAS3DFGH

— DF4GHJ5KL6ZX7CVB

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide that you can use to redeem special codes for 1 February, 2026, in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena’s official website for Free Fire Max rewards. You can also use this link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com for accessing the site.

Step 2: Log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) to log into your registered account.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Now that you have logged in your Free Fire Max account, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards and gifts in the game.

Step 3: Copy any one code from the list provided and paste it in space provided.

Step 4: Tap the redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.