From Call of Duty to Apex Legends: Vince Zampella’s Lasting Impact on Shooters

Vince Zampella, a veteran game developer best known for shaping some of the most influential shooter franchises of the last two decades, died on Sunday, December 22, 2025, following a car crash in Southern California. He was 55.

Authorities said the accident occurred on Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. Officials confirmed that two people died in the crash. The cause has not been disclosed.

While his death has drawn attention, Zampella's lasting impact lies in the games he built and the direction he helped set for modern shooters.

Building Call of Duty Into a Global Franchise

Zampella first gained wider attention in the early 2000s after directing Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, a World War II shooter that performed strongly on PC. The game’s success played a role in the creation of Infinity Ward in 2002, where Zampella took on a central creative and leadership role.

Infinity Ward released the first Call of Duty in 2003. It did not start out as a cultural phenomenon, but it stood apart for its cinematic presentation and emphasis on squad-based gameplay. The series grew quickly with Call of Duty 2, before taking a major turn with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

By moving away from historical settings and into modern combat, Modern Warfare reshaped expectations around multiplayer progression, weapon customisation, and online competition. Modern Warfare 2 followed in 2009 and went on to break sales records, cementing Call of Duty as a yearly blockbuster and one of the most recognisable brands in gaming.

Respawn Entertainment and a New Direction

After leaving Infinity Ward, Zampella went on to co-found Respawn Entertainment. The studio released Titanfall and Titanfall 2, which focused on fast movement, wall-running, and mech combat. Both titles were well received by critics, even though their sales were more limited compared to mainstream shooters.

In 2019, Respawn launched Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale that arrived without advance promotion and quickly attracted a large player base. The game combined hero-based abilities with traditional gunplay and reflected Zampella’s ongoing influence on multiplayer design.

Respawn later moved into single-player games with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, expanding beyond competitive shooters and showing a different side of the studio’s work.

Lasting Impact on Shooter Design

Across Call of Duty, Titanfall, and Apex Legends, Zampella consistently pushed systems that prioritised speed, accessibility, and replayability. Many gameplay ideas that are now common in online shooters can be linked back to teams Zampella led or studios he helped establish. His work influenced not only individual franchises, but also how modern multiplayer games are built and played.