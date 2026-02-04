Free Fire Redeem Codes for 4 February 2026 just dropped, but not everyone can use them

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 04, 2026, 08:24 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royal games worldwide, with several enhancements that players. The game offers exclusive rewards and items via Redeem Codes. These redeem codes provide access to weapons, guns, diamonds, skins, characters, and many other valuable items. The game developer releases these codes on a daily basis, but first come first basis. The codes offer numerous exclusive items that help players to get ahead in the game.
However, in order to grab these items, you have to be an early player to get hold of the redemption codes. Additionally, redeem codes are time and region-specific, and that’s the reason you have to check them if they are applied to your region or not.
In this article, we will delve into how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes and win exclusive items and what are today’s codes:
D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5
UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3
Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1
E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
The first step in redeeming Garena Free Fire codes is to login to the game site via your official account.
Now login with your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google ID. If you logon from guest account, you won’t be able to get codes.
Click on the redemption section and find out today’s codes.
Now paste those codes in the box given in front of your screen.
The next step is to click Confirm button
After clicking confirm go to your account and check for the items.
Note: Garena Free Fire redeem codes are time-limited and may expire quickly or stop working once the redemption limit is reached. If a code does not work, it may already be invalid or region-restricted. Players are advised to redeem the codes as early as possible and keep checking for fresh updates, as new Free Fire redeem codes are released regularly.
