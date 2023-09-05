Free Fire battle royale game’s India launch has been postponed by a few more weeks, confirmed Garena in an official statement. As per schedule, the game was supposed to launch today, i.e. on September 5 on Play Store. However, now, it will arrive later and Garena has a reason for that.

The official statement reads, “We are delighted by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from our Indian community to the announcement of the launch of Free Fire India. To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks.”

Further, it states, “In addition to refining the gameplay we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience.”

It appears that Garena has some last-minute updates to make to the game. That said, the game will arrive in the coming weeks. But the exact date is unclear. We hope we get to know the official Play Store arrival date soon.

For the uninitiated, the Indian government recommended a ban on several Chinese mobile apps including Free Fire. Now, a few weeks back, Garena, confirmed that the game’s re-launching in India. In later August, the date was announced as September 5.

The new version of the game is coming with several changes. These changes likely follow all the guidelines and offer localized content. The game is said to feature “unique content” and an in-game environment that’s safe for all gamers. The new version of the game will encourage players to take breaks after a few gaming sessions help them to not get addicted to the phone screen.

This time around, Garena has roped in the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its face of Free Fire India. Dhoni will be a playable character in the game called ‘Thala’. Apart from the cricketer, Garena has also collaborated with other sports personalities like Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Leander Paes.

Recently, Garena partnered with a local giant Yotta to get cloud and storage for data of Indian gamers.

“We believe our partnership with Yotta will ensure that our users can enjoy the highest quality gameplay experience and benefit from Yotta’s expertise in protecting and securing Indian user data,” stated Gang Ye, co-founder of Garena.