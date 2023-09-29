Forza Motorsport: Turn 10’s upcoming racing title, the Forza Motorsport, will arrive early next month. Microsoft via its Xbox news platform has revealed some more details about the game revealing its gameplay details, critiquing the difference between Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, and also telling us why it didn’t choose to call the title ‘Motorsport 8’. Additionally, the global release date, pricing, and availability details have been shared on its blog post.

Forza Motorsport Gameplay

Forza Motorsport will offer a more ‘competitive, accurate, and rewarding racing experience’. The game will obviously have an upper hand in terms of graphics when compared to the Motorsport 7. According to its demo, the game has better physics, reflections, and improved shader details.

Turn 10 earlier confirmed that it sourced car paints using a spectra-photometer, which captured multiple data points and light behavior. That said, the light response is much more realistic for the car’s colors, metal flake, and gloss.

It is confirmed to come with 20 tracks from around the world at launch, including 5 new motorsport tracks. There will be over 500 cars out of which the developer expects you to find 10 or so cars that you can build and advance your skills.

“Our hope is that you find the 10 or so cars that matter to you, and that these cars change over time, evolving with you as you build them and hone your skills.”

Apart from this, the game will have ‘BlindDriving Assists’. It’s an accessibility feature that will allow visually impaired gamers to play the game. It will have more accessibility features like One Touch Driving, Screen Narrator, UI Colorlindness Modes, and others.

Why isn’t it called Forza Motorsport 8?

Turn 10 has confirmed that Forza Motorsport has always been an evolving racing game, where new content will continue to arrive. The studios want the game to be sort of dynamic where it gets updates over time.

It has released a platform called forza.net where it will update all the new content coming to the upcoming Forza Motorsport game, making the game leave the race of digits.

It is worth noting that the Motorsport 7 came six years ago. The Motorsport 6 was launched in the year 2015. It appears that the studio plans to keep this new Motorsport 2023 title up and running for a long time.

Forza Motorsport vs Forza Horizon: What’s the difference?

The studio has cleared the air by responding to probably the most googled question about the Forza games, i.e. the difference between Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon.

To this, Turn 10 said that Forza Motorsport is about competition and honing skills, whereas, the Forza Horizon is about exploration and freedom.

“We’re often asked about the difference between both titles within the overall franchise. Where Forza Horizon expresses its vision through freedom and exploration, Forza Motorsport focuses on competition and honing your skills – and both focus on accessibility, authenticity, and immersion in their own way.”

Forza Motorsport launch date, editions, and pricing

The all-new Forza Motorsport will launch on October 10 globally. The game title will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and also on Game Pass.

The title will be available in three editions – Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. The game can be pre-ordered right away at the following prices.

– Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – Rs 4,999

– Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – Rs 5,999

– Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – Rs 6,499