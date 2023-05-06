comscore
News

Fortnite is now an Olympics esport, this is what it means for players

Gaming

A dozen Fortnite Champion Series players will compete in a sharpshooting competition supported by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has added the popular online video game ‘Fortnite’ to the Olympic Esports Finals lineup. The inaugural Olympic Esports Week is a four-day festival of virtual sports and gaming created by the IOC and hosted in Singapore. Also Read - Fortnite now available on Amazon Luna cloud gaming service

A dozen Fortnite Champion Series players will compete in a sharpshooting competition supported by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on a special Fortnite Creative Island. Also Read - Apple declares victory in anti-trust battle against Epic Games

“The ISSF’s sport shooting island created in Fortnite has been added to the Olympic Esports Finals line-up. The event will see 12 players from the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) invited to compete on the global stage,” said the International Olympic Committee. Also Read - Next free game on Epic Games Store is Dying Light Enhanced Edition

The Olympic Esports Series already includes nine games that correspond to real-world sports managed by international federations. Just Dance, Gran Turismo racing, Zwift cycling, and even web chess are among the games available. Also, it’s a follow-up to the 2021 Olympic Virtual Series, which featured five digital sports.

Moreover, the International Olympic Committee sees this as part of a larger effort to promote esports and connect with the video game community. The IOC has opened up ticket sales for the Olympic Esports Week, which centres on the first in-person finals of the 2023 competition series.

The event is taking place in Singapore’s Suntec Centre from June 22 to 25, 2023, and the ticket will cost 10 SGD (about $7.50) to attend one day or 20 SGD (about $15) for the three days of competition.

The Fortnite sport shooting matches will take place on June 24.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 6, 2023 7:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Fortnite is now an Olympics esport, this is what it means for players

Upcoming WhatsApp update to make chat group admins more responsible

Google Messages' new Magic Compose AI tool can reply on your behalf

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

AI threat to humanity is more urgent than climate change, says one of AI godfathers

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video