Here s how you can play Angry Birds classic after February 23

If you want to download the classic version of Angry Bird on your smartphone, now might be your last chance of doing so. Rovio Entertainment, the game developer that offers a whole suite of Angry Birds titles, has announced that it will soon be delisting the classic version of the game from Google's Play Store.

The company via a tweet announced that it will be delisting the classic version of Angry Birds from Play Store on February 23. In addition to this, the game developer announced that it will be changing the name of the game on Apple's App Store to 'Red's First Flight'.

Why is Rovio Entertainment delisting Angry Birds Classic?

Detailing the reason behind this change, Rovio Entertainment, in its post on Twitter said, "We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classic: Angry Birds, and due to the game's impact on our wider portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23."

“Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red’s First Flight in the App Store pending further review,” the company added.

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

As of now, the Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is available at a price of Rs 95 on the Google Play Store in India. However, the game is free from micro-transactions and hence is a good option for the fans who don’t want to spend a lot in the game. It is also not a very viable revenue source for the company compared to other free-to-play Angry Birds games, such as Angry Birds Blast, Angry Birds Pop Bubble Shooter, Angry Birds Evolution 2023, Angry Birds Friends, Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Journey, Angry Birds Dream Blast, and Angry Birds Blast among others, that generate a lot of revenue via the in-game transactions.

Making the game unavailable on Play Store will prompt fans migrate to other Angry Birds games, which in turn will help the company generate significant revenue. However, it remains unclear why Rovio didn’t change the name of the game on Play Store as it did in the case of the App Store as it would make it difficult for the fans to find the game unless they knew exactly what they were looking for.

What happens to the games that have been downloaded already?

Rovio has clarified that the game will remain playable on the devices on which it has already been downloaded even after it has been delisted. This means that if you have already downloaded the game or download the game today, you will still be able to play it on your Android devices, long after it has vanished from the Play Store.