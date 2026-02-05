Claim rewards without spending diamonds: Free Fire Max redeem codes for 5 February 2026

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 5 February 2026: One of the easiest ways to get an advantage over your enemies in Free Fire Max is by gathering objects and weapons as soon as possible. And one of the easiest ways to do so is using redeem codes.

Garena issues special codes for the players every day that can be used for getting freebies in the game. These rewards can help players defeat their enemies and win the game. But there’s a caveat. These codes can be redeem only by the first 500 players. So, if you want to gain an advantage in Free Fire Max, redeem these codes now.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes February 5

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 5, 2026:

— 4N8M2X6J9R1G3LHK

— 1Q4X7Y2G6H8N9MRF

— 5B9K2N8R4X6J3LHF

— 3M8J6N9R2X5L4V0C

— 6R8K2N4Y7E1F5UJG

— 9H2N6X3M8J1L0RVF

— 7B3H5J6K8N9R0VXG

–v2D6F8G1L3M7R9XKY

— M3LQGDS8C0T4W6PF

— Y9X5K1H4C6P2W3TN

— B5P9JL0F4K2X6D3C

— V1J3L6K9R2W4Q0NS

— G5D7J2X6N8B0H4KT

— R9N3D7B2L0P4C6JF

— 8X4M6W2L3K9J1H0T

— C3B1K7J9F4L2X6ND

— N8J4W6B0H2D3K7FS

— 4K6J2B0X8N3D1H5C

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can redeem codes for February 5, 2026 in the game:

Step 1: Visit Garena’s the official website for Free Fire Max rewards. Here is the direct link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Now log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use one of these services — Gmail, Apple, Facebook and Twitter — to log into the game.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Step 3: Once you have logged in your registered account in Free Fire Max, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards in the game.

Step 4: Copy one code and paste it in space provided and then tap the Redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.