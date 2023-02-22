comscore Call of Duty: Warzone coming to iOS soon
Call of Duty: Warzone will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon.

  • Call of Duty: Warzone will soon be available on iPhone and iPad.
  • The game has been developed by Activision Blizzard.
  • It is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox.
‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon. Also Read - Microsoft inks a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo gamers

According to 9to5Mac, the game’s official webpage is now live on the iOS App Store, but it is not yet available for download, users can pre-order the game ahead of its May 15 release date. Also Read - Apple's first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for Rs 52 lakh at auction: Check details

Call of Duty: Warzone’ is a free-to-play battle royale game from the popular ‘Call of Duty’ franchise. It is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox. Also Read - 5G tablet shipments in India grew 170 percent YoY in CY2022: Report

Last year, Activision Blizzard announced that ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ would be coming to mobile devices.

The company stated at the time that it would provide a new “AAA mobile experience” for players on the go.

According to the developers, the game was created natively for mobile platforms using “cutting-edge technology”.

“Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can share social features like friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience,” the company said.

Furthermore, according to the game’s App Store page, Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is “fully portable and fully customisable”.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2023 1:54 PM IST
