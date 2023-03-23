Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 release date, battle pass, more revealed

Activision has shared details about the upcoming season of its popular game Call of Duty Mobile. The company via a blog post has not only shared the launch date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 dubbed as ‘Rush’, but it has also divulged details about the game’s battle pass, maps and scorestreak among other things. Interestingly, the announcement comes at a time when Microsoft and Activision are at odds regarding the fate of the gate. To recall, Activision recently said that it plans to support CoD Mobile ‘for a long haul’. Microsoft, on the other hand, has said that it plans to gradually phase out the game once it acquires the company. Also Read - Now you can plan your air travel with Uber: Here’s how

When will CoD Mobile Season 3: Rush arrive?

Activision has said that CoD Mobile Season 3: RUSH launches on March 29 at 5PM PT or 5:30AM IST on March 30.

What’s new in CoD Mobile Season 3: Rush?

As mentioned before, CoD Mobile Season 3 brings a host of updates to the game. Here's what's changing in the game:

Battle Pass

Activision says that CoD Mobile Season 3: RUSH battle pass features free and premium items. The free tiers include a remote-controlled drone equipped with an automatic grenade launcher that unlocks at Tier 14 and can be called in the Wheelson Scorestreak, HDR sniper rifle at Tier 21, and a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Cordite at Tier 50.

Premium Pass subscription, on the other hand, gets users a chance to earn all of the content available in the Rush stream, including hard-partying Operator Skins like Rivas — Neon, Darkwave, Domino — Tech Spectrum, and Stitch — Disciple. “Turn up the action with neon-colored blasters like the KRM-262 — Smiling Faces, the KN-44 — Candy Bracelet, and the Razorback – Treble in the Club, and get a Blueprint featuring the new Season 3 weapon, the HDR — Iridescent Lines,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Similarly, the Battle Pass subscription enables users to enlist with the Ground Forces, which grants extra rewards each season along with a 10 percent boost to Player and Weapon XP, plus limited discounts on 10x crate pulls.

CoD Mobile Season 3’s Ground Forces rewards include the Zane — Miasma Operator Skin, the BK57 — Music For Life Weapon Blueprint, and the Backpack 3 — DJ’s Bass.

New maps

CoD Mobile Season 3 includes a new Multiplayer map Rush, which is a commercial paintball facility specializing in the game’s high-speed competitive variant where teams must navigate around inflatable barriers and other obstacles in their hunt for the opposition.

It also brings Single Player Map Training, wherein players can pick a map and load in solo with a host of options. They can also add enemy bots and adjust their difficulty, activate abilities like unlimited ammo and invisibility, and utilise the benefits of Gunsmith to test different weapon setups.

Addition, the latest season brings a Safe House that takes players to a secluded bunker with the option to display their favorite operator, weapon, and vehicle skins to visiting players, as well as their recent achievements and other profile info.

New themed event: Chromatic Feed

The upcoming season also brings a wild new event, where players earn colorful bullets by completing various in-game actions. “Earn new rewards for participating, like the JAK-12 — Waves of Harmony, Carver Butcher — Spaced Out, and Calling Card — Surveyor Master,” the company addded.

Rush also features a new signature attachment, CR56 — GRD-11, for the CR-56.

New weapon draws

CoD Mobile Season 3 also includes a host of new weapon draws. In this season, players will get the chance to unlock both the Dusk — Drawing Dark Operator Skin and her new Mythic Weapon alongside other Weapon Blueprints and Skins. Othe draws include Nikto’s Gothic Bass, Klepto’s Persuasion, and Cipher’s Tokyo Cruiser.

Lastly, CoD Mobile Season 3 gives players access to the Hunt Battle Pass, featuring Epic Operator Skins such as Mace — Tombstone, Makarov — Splinter, Outrider — Amazonas, and Mara — Valkyrie.