Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 set to return on new PlayStation platforms next month

Call of Duty fans can take a sigh of relief as the most popular titles are set to make their comeback. According to reports, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are set to arrive on newer PlayStation platforms as early as next month. “It’s official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at Iron Galaxy,” a Call of Duty account on X has announced.

The information comes from announcements reportedly shared by Treyarch, though Activision has not revealed full details about the release timeline, supported platforms, or possible upgrades at the time of writing. But it is almost confirmed that Call of Duty originals Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are coming to your PlayStation next month.

Another thing which hasn’t been specified yet is whether the games will receive native PlayStation 5 versions or simply launch as PlayStation 4 releases that can run through backwards compatibility. The ports are being handled by Iron Galaxy, the studio known for working on several game ports and recently involved with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

It’s official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 – What to expect?

While several details remain unclear for now. According to the reports, one of the biggest highlights is that players may not be getting stripped-down versions of the games. Reports suggest both Black Ops titles will include the complete experience, including Campaign mode, Multiplayer, and the popular Zombies mode.

That means players can revisit Alex Mason’s Cold War storyline in the original Black Ops and continue the story in Black Ops 2, which introduced a future-focused setting and multiple endings. However, there is still no word on whether cross-play, progression transfer, or any modern multiplayer enhancements will be included.

Why is it important?

Unlike Xbox, PlayStation users currently have limited access to older PS3-era Call of Duty titles. Both Black Ops and Black Ops 2 originally launched on PlayStation 3 in 2010 and 2012. Since PlayStation 5 does not natively support PS3 games, these titles have remained inaccessible on modern PlayStation hardware. On the other hand, Xbox users have been able to play them through Microsoft’s backwards compatibility programme for years. That is one reason why the reported ports are generating excitement among longtime Call of Duty fans.

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So far, there is no confirmed launch date for the Call of Duty: Black Ops series on PlayStation. However, the game is set to return. But you will have to wait for the official platform and pricing details.