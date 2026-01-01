BGMI Nusa Map Survival and Combat Tips to Improve Your Win Rate Fast

One of the best maps of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is Nusa, whose size is much smaller than other maps. Because of this, short matches and fast-paced action are seen on the map. It is also difficult to stay alive till the end. However, there are some guns in the game, through which one can survive till the last. In this article, we are going to tell you about guns with high firepower and control, which will give you victory in the Nusa map.

BGMI Best Guns For NUSA Map

M416

M416 is an assault rifle. Its accuracy, stability, and fire rate are very good. You can customize it according to your needs. However, you can also install Grips and scopes in it. The magazine of this gun can also be extended which can help you in winning close and mid-range fights in the game.

Akm

Akm is a popular assault gun of BGMI. It takes a 7.62mm bullet. Its damage rate is very high, but the recoil rate is a little low. But despite this, you can get more kills through it on the Nusa map. This gun also has the facility of installing grip and scope.

Dp-26

DP-26 is a light machine gun. Its magazine is larger than other guns. It takes 7.62mm bullets. Its fire and damage rate is very high. With its help, heavy damage can be caused to opponents in the Nusa map.

Ump

UMP (Universal Machine Pistol) is a sub-machine gun, which can win close and mid-range fights. Its stability is very good and the fire and damage rate is very high. Due to the good recoil rate, it is easy to control.

M249

M249 is a light machine gun, which uses 5.56mm bullets. Its fire rate is high and its bullet is capable of penetrating armor. Its large magazine allows it to fire countless bullets. However, the reload time of this gun is very high. This increases the chances of getting knocked out of the game manifold.