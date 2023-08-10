Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular mobile battle royale game from Krafton, has announced a new collaboration with the anime series Dragon Ball Super.

The partnership will bring a major gameplay overhaul in BGMI, with new modes, items, vehicles, areas and more inspired by the Dragon Ball universe. The update has already been rolled out with version 2.7 and will last until October 9.

The first of the two Dragon Ball Super modes is a fusion of classic BGMI gameplay and Dragon Ball elements. In this mode, players can collect seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron, the dragon who grants wishes, at the Shenron Summoning Altar for in-game rewards.

Players can also explore four new Dragon Ball Super areas in Erangel, Livik and Sanhok, such as Dragon Ball Village, Tenkaichi Budokai, Kame House and Karin Tower. These areas contain rewards and secrets for players to discover.

Additionally, players can use the new Hoipoi Capsule to transform it into the Air Car, a three-seater vehicle that can fly in the air. Players can also use the Ki energy to enhance their mobility and attack their enemies with moves like Kamehameha and Buku-jutsu. To restore their Ki, players can eat Senzu Beans that are scattered around the map.

The second of the two Dragon Ball Super modes is a complete makeover of the BGMI gameplay. In this mode, players will abandon their guns and instead play as one of the five Dragon Ball Super characters: Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan.

Each character has its own main and support moves that can be upgraded by collecting Spirit Crystlets and Spirit Crystals from the ground. Players can also use Teleport Points and Updraft to move around the map in this mode.

Besides these modes, BGMI will also offer Dragon Ball Super-themed outfits and items for players to purchase or unlock. These include special outfits featuring Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza and their companions Pilaf and Karin. Players can also participate in an upcoming in-game-themed event that will bring exclusive rewards such as the Kamesennin Style Set.

The new update also brings several gameplay enhancements, such as improvements to the World of Wonder creative mode, a new assault rifle ACE32 available on all maps, and a new Cycle 5 Season 13 with new content and cosmetics to unlock. Moreover, Krafton has teased an upcoming partnership with Aston Martin, the iconic British luxury car manufacturer.

Meanwhile, BGMI game maker Krafton on Thursday pledged a $150 million investment in India over the next two to three years. The company said it will invest in the gaming and startup ecosystem in the country, focusing on content-based platforms and deep tech.