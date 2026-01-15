BGMI 4.2 Update Released in India: Check Download Time, New Primewood Genesis Mode, Royal Enfield Bikes and Full Feature List

BGMI has some good news for its fans and yes it’s the release of the much-awaited BGMI 4.2 update, revealing some of the new items and unique vehicles along with other major upgrades. The game developer has finally officially rolled out its BGMI 4.2 update in India. Released on January 15, 2026, the update brings lots of exciting updates for its players. One of the most exciting updates is the collaboration with Royal Enfield.

BGMI Released its 4.1 Update

To avoid server load, BGMI is following an informal release approach for its 4.2 update. In India, the update is already live from 11:30AM IST for Android users. However, iOS users received it slightly later. Krafton says, this phase rollout helps them to ensure better stability along with reducing download issues. If you want to download the latest update, you need to keep sufficient storage space and a reliable internet connection.

How to Download on Android

If you are an Android user, then you can download the BGMI 4.2 update directly from the Google Play Store. Make sure you don’t opt for a third-party APK files as they may pose security risks and app instability. It is better to update the game via official store listings. As soon as the update is available, it will start appearing in the update section on your smartphone. You just have to tap on the update option and it will start the download automatically.

How to Download on iOS

For iPhone and iPad users, you can download the update via Apple App Store. Additionally, you can also visit the BGMI app page because it will directly showcase the update button before it appears in the main update list. iOS players may need to wait slightly longer due to Apple’s review and rollout process.

New Mode

One of the biggest highlights of BGMI 4.2 update is the introduction of new Primewood Genesis themed mode. This mode introduces several fantasy-inspired elements within the game. These elements include Tree of Life and the dangerous Corrupting Flower.

The Corrupting Flower will be beneficial for players to eliminate their enemies as it releases a lethal poison. This addition significantly changes match dynamics and encourages more tactical gameplay.

New Items, Abilities and Vehicles in BGMI 4.2

BGMI 4.2 update also introduces new items, enhancing players survivability and combat. One of the key addition is the Golden Fruits that offers players a protective bulletproof jacket during matches. Other than these items, Krafton also introduced new vehicles like Thorn Scorpio and Cherry Blossom Deer. Players will also get various mobility options to move quickly while standing out on the battlefield.

Royal Enfield Collaboration

Collaboration with Royal Enfield gives the update an Indian touch. The game brings some of the iconic motorcycles, including Royal Enfield 350 and Continental GT 650 from January 19.