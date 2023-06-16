Asus ROG Ally handheld set for launch in India soon

Asus’ first handheld gaming console ROG Ally is headed to India months after it debuted in markets such as the US and the UK. In a Twitter announcement, Asus teased the upcoming launch of ROG Ally in India through a poster showing a silhouette of the console. However, the company did not share the exact timeline for the launch.

“Get ready for gaming that never stops.” wrote Asus ROG India on Twitter.

Can ROG Ally lure customers in India?

While the details around the launch of ROG Ally are scarce at the moment, the announcement kicks off anticipation in gamers who previously had no other option than the Nintendo Switch Lite in the handheld gaming category. The toned-down Nintendo Switch was also available through third parties, making it less convincing for buyers. Other popular devices such as Valve Steam Deck never made it to India officially. As such, the arrival of ROG Ally directly from the company is good news for gamers.

The Asus ROG Ally is already a hit product, having garnered mixed reviews from critics and users. Most negative feedback came when Ally originally arrived in May, but ever since then, Asus has made dramatic changes to the software. Earlier this month, Ally received a major update, fixing several bugs and software issues, making Ally a better device. The Indian units are likely to ship with all those fixes, and if, in a rare case, you run into trouble, Asus will provide official support for ROG Ally — something Nintendo Switch Lite customers missed.

Asus ROG Ally specifications

As for specifications, the Asus ROG Ally uses a 7-inch Full-HD+ Dolby Vision-certified display and is powered by a handheld-optimised version of Windows 11. This display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 7ms response time, up to 500 nits of brightness, and supports FreeSync Premium. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, but you can get a slightly less powerful version that uses the Ryzen Z1 chipset. You get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, but with support for a UHS-II microSD card reader, you can expand the storage.

There is a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C combo port on the console. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The speakers on the ROG Ally support Dolby Atmos along with Hi-Res certification. It has an array of microphones and supports AI-powered noise cancellation. The Asus ROG Ally uses a 40WHr battery with support for 65W fast charging.