Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC to launch on May 11

Gaming

The ROG Ally is said to come with a 7-inch display and a Ryzen Z1/Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

  • Asus will take wraps off the ROG Ally on May 11.
  • Asus ROG Ally will come with a 7-inch display.
  • Asus ROG Ally will be powered by Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme processors.
Asus ROG Ally

Earlier this month, Asus announced its Steam deck competitor called ROG Ally. The Asus ROG Ally is the company’s first handheld gaming machine that will run Windows, let you play games, and do a lot more. Also Read - ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED launched as the world's slimmest OLED laptop

Now, the company has announced the launch date of the ROG Ally for the global markets. The good news is that we won’t have to wait for too long as it’s launching early next month. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ROG Ally launch date, expected price

The ROG Ally handheld gaming device will launch on May 11 in New York, London, and Taipei. The live launch stream will begin at 3 PM London time, that’s roughly 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Asus launches ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India: Check price, specs, availability

Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed the India launch date of the product. It is unclear if it will even end up at the storefronts in the country.

As for the pricing, it is tipped to launch at around $650 and $700 (roughly Rs 53,000 and 57,000).

Asus ROG Ally specifications and features

The company has created a landing page for the product on its official website. Some of its marketing materials were also leaked recently.

The ROG Ally is said to feature a 7-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen may have a brightness of 500 nits, suitable for indoor environments.

It will be powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The device is said to come with 65W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Interestingly, it will run Windows 11 and will be compatible with game stores and apps like Steam Epic Games, EA apps, and Xbox game pass.

Apart from this, the handheld gaming machine may also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It may boast a Dolby Atmos audio setup.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2023 5:06 PM IST
