Earlier this month, Asus announced its Steam deck competitor called ROG Ally. The Asus ROG Ally is the company's first handheld gaming machine that will run Windows, let you play games, and do a lot more.

Now, the company has announced the launch date of the ROG Ally for the global markets. The good news is that we won't have to wait for too long as it's launching early next month.

Asus ROG Ally launch date, expected price

The ROG Ally handheld gaming device will launch on May 11 in New York, London, and Taipei. The live launch stream will begin at 3 PM London time, that's roughly 7:30 PM IST.

The wait is almost over! 👏

We are thrilled to announce that we will be unveiling our the ROG Ally's specifications, availability and pricing on May 11 at 10AM ET. Save the date & tune in live on ROG's YouTube & Twitch!

👉 https://t.co/ieUwK598k7#ROG #ROGALLY pic.twitter.com/541ZL05D8H — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) April 25, 2023

Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed the India launch date of the product. It is unclear if it will even end up at the storefronts in the country.

As for the pricing, it is tipped to launch at around $650 and $700 (roughly Rs 53,000 and 57,000).

Asus ROG Ally specifications and features

The company has created a landing page for the product on its official website. Some of its marketing materials were also leaked recently.

The ROG Ally is said to feature a 7-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen may have a brightness of 500 nits, suitable for indoor environments.

It will be powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The device is said to come with 65W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Interestingly, it will run Windows 11 and will be compatible with game stores and apps like Steam Epic Games, EA apps, and Xbox game pass.

Apart from this, the handheld gaming machine may also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It may boast a Dolby Atmos audio setup.