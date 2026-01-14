Another GTA 6 Delay? What’s Real And What’s Not

GTA 6, the short for Grand Theft Auto VI, has been the major topic of discussion in the gaming industry. Fans have been eyeing the launch of the much-awaited video game for the last couple of years. However, it faced multiple delays from its creator, Rockstar Games. For now, it is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. Also Read: GTA 6 Development May Not Be Finished Yet, Despite 2026 Release Date

But the latest leak hints that it is about to be delayed again. This time around, a possible shift to 2027. Before panic sets in, here’s a closer look at what’s being claimed and how much of it actually holds up. Also Read: 6 Much-Awaited Games Of 2026

Where did the delay rumour come from?

The latest chatter originated from a post on X by an account named “GTA 6 Vault.” The account shared what it claimed were internal details suggesting that GTA 6 could now launch on June 17, 2027, instead of the officially announced November 19, 2026 date.

The post also mentioned that the delay was driven by Rockstar Games wanting extra time to eliminate bugs. It even went on to claim that a third trailer would drop in September 2026 and that the PC version might not arrive until 2028. Sounds detailed, but there’s a catch.

How credible is this leak?

Short answer, not really! The account that shared the information has limited followers and no proven track record of accurate leaks. Many of its past posts have been flagged as speculative or AI-generated, which significantly weakens the claim. More importantly, Rockstar has made no announcement about another delay. As of now, November 19, 2026 remains the official release date.

So, is GTA 6 really delayed? At this point, there’s no official confirmation of another delay. While it’s realistic to say that game development timelines can shift, the current rumours don’t come from reliable sources.

Trending Now

Until Rockstar speaks up, GTA 6 is still on track for November 2026. For now, this looks less like a delay and more like another case of hype-driven speculation filling the long silence.