Weirdest Tech of CES 2026: AI Hair Clippers, AI Companions, and Robots With Human-Like Emotions

Yesterday's weirdness is tomorrow's reason why. This quote by Hunter S. Thompson truly defines that being weird doesn't always mean something wrong. On that note, CES 2026 gave us some of the best and innovative tech but also some things that were a little weird as well. So, with strange stuff going all upside down, let's take a look at the weirdest tech that was showcased at CES 2026.

Ami, the AI soulmate

Starting off the list is an AI companion that can become a soulmate. As weird as this sounds, the product could actually show us the future where we are heading. The differentiating factor of this product is that, unlike other AI companion apps, this is a physical device. Ami is made of a custom 8.01-inch curved OLED display with an advanced 3D visual system that can track your eyes in real time. This is being described as an empathetic and emotionally aware AI companion that simulates the feeling of having someone.

Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS Gives First Real Look At Wi-Fi 8 With ROG NeoCore Router

Lepro, the company behind this AI companion, is truly trying to revolutionise AI companions. While this might find a niche, I personally feel that it could actually ruin human relationships and bonds. Already, AI companionship websites like Replika, Character.AI, and more exist, and this could just be the last nail in the coffin. The problem here is not the existence of this tech, but rather the overdependence on such devices, which could lead to more cases of social anxiety and other mental health–related issues. Simply put, like two sides of a coin, this tech could either solve issues or create newer ones, depending on the usage patterns of consumers.

C-200 UltraSonic Chef Knife

If you also struggle with chopping vegetables and fruits, this product might be a life saver. The C-200 UltraSonic Chef Knife has a small orange button which can vibrate around 30,000 times per second. Even if you are a messy person even then it isn’t a huge issue as the knife is IP65 water-resistance rated and is made of Japanese AUS-10 steel hardened to 60 HRC. The best part of this knife is that it makes no sounds and one can’t even feel the vibration through the handle.

The knife weighs 328g and has rounded edges, which makes it comfortable for extended use. But do we really need an electric knife when electric choppers are already a thing? While this might be the only weird thing, the pricing of the product is something even weirder. The C-200 UltraSonic Chef Knife is priced at $399 (Rs. 35,965) for the knife alone and $499(Rs. 44,979) when bundled with additional accessories. Truly, the art of this blade can only be understood by Michelin-star chefs, as normal people might just waste their money

Glyde AI Smart Hair Clipper

AI has literally moved into the items and services of our day to day lives. One such product at CES 2026 was the Glyde clipper that uses a combination of AI and internal sensors to automatically adjust the blade angle and give a haircut. Glyde also says that these smart clippers allow for mistake-proof cuts but the person needs to strap on a fade band that the clippers use to detect their position on your head. Well hopefully these work right otherwise this might lead to a big problem. On a scale of weirdness, this might not be that weird as the brand pairs this with a mobile app that offers visual guidance.

L’Oréal’s LED mask

At first glance, this mask reminded me of the infamous Leatherface character. But this is actually L’Oréal’s LED Face Mask. The silicone mask is made with red lights that have a vein-like pattern. The brand claims that the product tightens and smoothens the skin using targeted red light and near-infrared light. This is mostly an early concept, as the brand is slated to release this LED mask in 2027.

Red light therapy might have some benefits, and there are many masks already in the market that do so, but this one by L’Oréal just makes me feel creeped out. It might help stimulate collagen, improve blood flow, and offer many more skin benefits, but the fact that it looks like a scary mask takes away the appealing benefits it has to offer.

Lovense’s Emily Robot

When I talked about overdependence on tech in the beginning, this is something that even I didn’t expect. Lovense’s Emily companion is an AI-powered robot and possibly one of the most controversial products at CES 2026. This AI robot fuses conversational AI with physical intimacy. Emily has limited facial movements, a fully posable internal skeleton, and a realistic silicone exterior. If you think this is weird, then wait — the software takes things a notch above, as it can hold conversations, remember past interactions, and adapt its personality to your liking over time.

This totally throws me off, as this doll could really take away the essence of human relationships. Even if this is meant to be a companion, this has literally gone too far. The way a robot is able to build human relationships and understand emotions is the beginning of something that could lead to a future where social interaction might be really less.

But the pricing is what gives me reassurance that this tech will not reach many, as it is priced between $4,000 (Rs.3,60,816) and $8,000 (Rs.7,21,632)depending on the level of customization, and is expected to ship in 2027.