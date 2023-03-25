South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F series in India. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company’s own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos 1330 SoC and 6,000mAh battery unveiledAlso Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to launch in India next week under Rs 15K
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F14 5G in India, adding to its F series portfolio in the country. The entry-level smartphone gets a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.