comscore Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video
News

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F14 5G in India, adding to its F series portfolio in the country. The entry-level smartphone gets a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

samsung

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F series in India. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company’s own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos 1330 SoC and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to launch in India next week under Rs 15K
  • Published Date: March 25, 2023 5:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 25, 2023 5:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Sony PlayStation 5 offer: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

Redmi Watch 3 launched, lets you make calls using Bluetooth

Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

Amazon Premium Electronics Days sale: Check top deals

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)