Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F series in India. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company's own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging.