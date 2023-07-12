Nothing Phone (2) comes with an improved Glyph interface and is powered by higher-end internals.

Nothing on Tuesday launched the all-new Nothing Phone (2) in India. The smartphone comes with slight design improvements, has a powerful and the latest chipset, and comes with a new camera sensor. But when compared to the Nothing Phone (1), what exactly has changed? Also, is it a worthy upgrade based on the specs? Let’s find out.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Nothing Phone (2): Design and build

Nothing Phone (2) has a similar design to Phone (1), but it’s more refined. The device has a glass back and front sandwiched with a metal frame. Nothing has used Corning Gorilla Glass here but the exact model of the glass is unknown. Interestingly, the back glass is curved from the sides, unlike the flat back panel on Phone (1). The curvy design offers a better grip.

READ MORE Nothing to open its 1st service center in India in August

The Phone (2), however, has a larger form factor. It is taller and a bit wide and comes with a depth of 8.6mm compared to the 8.3mm thickness of the Phone (1). The weight has also increased from 193.5 grams of Phone (1) to 201.2 grams of Phone (2).

READ MORE Nothing Phone 2 will be available for offline purchase in India at Nothing Drops

And of course, we have new Grey color, which is lighter than the Black shade from the predecessor. The device is also available in White color. One major design improvement is on the back. The Glyph interface now has more style to it.

There are a total of 33 customizable lighting zones on the Phone (2) as compared to 16 zones on the Phone (1). Users can now utilize Glyph as a progress bar for apps like Zomato and Uber. There’s also the new Glyph Timer feature and Glyph Composer that lets you set ringtones. The Phone (1) misses these features.

Coming to the display, the Phone (2) now has a larger 6.7-inch OLED panel as compared to the 6.55-inch screen. It is a center-punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution and LTPO technology. The tech helps the screen refresh from as low as 1 Hz to a full 120 Hz. The Phone (1)’s screen refreshes between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The 10-bit panel’s peak brightness has also increased from 1200 nits to 1600 nits. The outdoor fullscreen brightness is 1000 nits. For comparison, Phone (1) has a 500 nits fullscreen brightness.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Nothing Phone (2): Camera

Both phones come with a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP + 50MP setup. However, the Phone (2) incorporates a new 50MP IMX890 main lens as opposed to the 50MP IMX766 main lens on the Phone (1). The secondary sensor is the same as Phone (1), i.e. the Samsung JN1 lens that can shoot ultra-wide.

The camera on the Phone (2) can now shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The Phone (1) can only do 4K 30fps videos. Phone (2) gets some cool camera modes like Advanced HDR, Motion Capture 2.0, Super-res Zoom, and Lenticular.

There’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera on the front of the Phone (2) for selfies as compared to the 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera on the Phone (1). The Phone (2)’s selfie camera can shoot Live HDR videos and capture 1080p 60fps videos.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Nothing Phone (2): Performance

The Nothing Phone (2) is the most powerful Nothing Phone as it comes with a flagship-grade chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Phone (1) has Snapdragon 778G+, which is a mid-range chipset. Having said that, expect better gaming performance and fluidity.

The Phone (2) now also comes in a 512GB variant. The device boots on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Phone (1) boots on Android 12 and has first-generation Nothing OS. But the device is upgradable to Android 13 and will get Nothing OS 2.0 soon.

As for the battery, the Phone (2) packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging. This is an upgrade over the Phone (1)’s 4,500mAh battery and 33W fast charging combo. Both have 15W wireless and 5W reversed charging support.

While the not best, the Phone (2) gets an IP54 rating, which is an improvement over the IP53 rating on the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) vs Nothing Phone (2): Pricing and availability

The Nothing Phone (2) has also received a Rs 15,000 price increase when compared to the Phone (1). Also, the Phone (2) will be sold in the offline market as well as online unlike the Phone (1), which only had an online presence.

Furthermore, expect better support since Nothing is reported to open its first customer service center in India next month. At the time of the launch of the Phone (1), Nothing didn’t have a physical service center.