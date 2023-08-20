iPhone 15 to launch soon: Here's everything we know

iPhone 15 is not far away from its launch and Apple is expected to unveil its latest smartphone in mid-September, according to multiple sources. The new device will reportedly feature a number of improvements and changes over its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which was released last year. It is rumoured that the upcoming iPhone 15 will include a 48-megapixel camera for the standard and Plus models, and a periscope lens for the Pro and Pro Max models, which will enable high levels of optical zoom. It will also come with a Dynamic Island, an interactive notification area that replaces the top-notch, for all models.

iPhone 15 will also see a processor upgrade and will come with an A16 chip for the standard and Plus models, and an A17 chip for the Pro and Pro Max models, which will offer faster performance and lower power consumption.

One of the highlights of the iPhone 15 will be a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, to comply with the EU legislation that requires all phones to use a common charger. In addition to this, the company will replace the mute button in iPhone 15 with an action button, which is a programmable shortcut that can instantly open various apps and features.

However, these features may come at a cost. Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to increase the prices of the Pro and Pro Max models, as it anticipates slowing phone sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted that customers are willing to pay more for the iPhone, which he said has become integral to people’s lives.

The iPhone 15 will also likely support compatibility with Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, which was announced earlier this year. The headset will integrate with several core iOS apps and offer immersive experiences.

Apple has not confirmed any official details about the iPhone 15 yet, but it is expected to do so soon. The company usually holds its annual event in September, where it reveals its new products and services. The iPhone 15 will likely be one of the highlights of this year’s event. The iPhone 15 is expected to be revealed on September 12 or 13, 2023 and go on sale on September 22, 2023.