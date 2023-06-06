iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple made a slew of announcements for its software and hardware lines. Those include the preview of new operating system versions for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac. But, like every year, Apple drops support on certain older devices that will not get the latest software versions. Only the recent models are eligible for the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 updates. Also Read - Apple iOS 17: Top 17 features coming to iPhones this fall

We have compiled a list of all devices eligible for each software version. Remember that this list includes existing iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch models — including the new MacBook Pro M2 with a 15-inch display, refreshed Mac Pro, and refreshed Mac Studio — and does not mention the upcoming ones, expected later this year.

iOS 17 eligible iPhone models

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPadOS 17 eligible iPad models

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro (all models except 1st-generation 12.9-inch model)

macOS Sonoma eligible Mac models

iMac (2019 and later)

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

watchOS 10 eligible Watch models

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (1st gen)

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

All new software versions are currently available under the developer channels, meaning they are meant for developers. Users with a developer account with Apple — which costs a yearly fee — can upgrade to the latest version on their iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac. A public beta will likely be out next month, which is when regular users can sign up and install the new versions. However, keep in mind that these are not stable builds, which is why they are full of bugs that can cause your device to function improperly. If you want to avoid that, wait for the rollout of stable versions of these operating systems later this year.