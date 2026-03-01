How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display actually works

Samsung has introduced a new feature with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra called Privacy Display. The idea is simple. When you are using your phone in public, the screen remains visible to you but becomes difficult to read for someone looking from the side. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

Unlike traditional privacy screen guards, this is built directly into the display hardware. Samsung calls the underlying technology Flex Magic Pixel.

What happens when Privacy Mode is on?

The display uses two types of pixels: Wide pixels and Narrow pixels. In regular mode, both types of pixels work together so the screen remains easy to see from different angles, just like any other flagship display.

When Privacy Display is switched on, the Wide pixels scale back while the Narrow pixels focus the light more directly toward the person holding the phone. This limits how much of the screen can be seen from side angles. From the front, the content remains clear. From the side, it appears dim or blurred.

According to details shared in early explanations of the feature, the effect can block visibility from angles of around 30 degrees or more.

Can you control it?

Yes. You can turn Privacy Display on yourself through the Quick Settings panel. It can also be set to activate automatically for certain apps, such as banking or email, so you do not have to switch it on every time. There is also a Maximum Privacy Protection mode that further reduces side visibility.

Samsung has also added partial privacy options. This allows users to apply the privacy effect only to certain parts of the screen. For example, you can hide notifications or the keyboard while keeping the rest of the display normal.

Some early reports suggest the front camera may be able to detect when someone else is looking at your screen and enable privacy mode automatically. Samsung has not shared detailed information about how this feature works yet.

Does it affect display quality?

When Privacy Display is off, the screen behaves like a standard OLED panel. When Privacy Display is active, you might notice a small drop in brightness or colour depth, but the screen remains usable for regular tasks. YouTuber Arun Maini, also known as Mrwhosetheboss, noted in early coverage that viewing angles are slightly narrower compared to older models.

Still, the main advantage is flexibility. Unlike adhesive privacy films, the feature can be switched on or off whenever needed.

For users who often check messages, passwords, or banking apps in public places, Privacy Display is designed to add an extra layer of on-screen privacy without needing any additional accessories.