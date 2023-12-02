Grand Theft Auto 6, the sequel to the popular crime sim game was revealed by Rockstar Games in February 2022, and now the studio has announced that a trailer for the highly anticipated game will be released on December 5 at 9am ET (December 5 7:30PM IST). This comes after years of rumors and leaks about the sequel to the hugely popular GTA 5. We have collected all the information and speculation about GTA 6 in this article, including the possible release date, setting, characters, features, and more.

When will GTA 6 come out?

We don’t have a confirmed release date for GTA 6 yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on the past and present of Rockstar. Our current estimate is sometime in 2024.

This is supported by Take-Two’s latest investor report, which stated that the publisher plans to release “several groundbreaking titles” in the 2025 fiscal year, which starts in April 2024. One of these titles could very well be GTA 6, as suggested by some analysts and insiders.

However, this is not a guarantee, as Rockstar could change its plans or face delays due to various factors. For comparison, GTA 5 took a year and a half to come to PC after its console launch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 had a similar gap.

What will GTA 6 look like?

The biggest clue we have about the appearance of GTA 6 is the leaked footage, which Rockstar confirmed as authentic but stolen from their network. The footage showed some early gameplay and features of GTA 6, such as:

Two playable characters: Named Lucia and Jason, they seem to be a pair of criminals inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Vice City: The footage showed a modern rail car with the label “Vice City Metro”, indicating a return to the fictional version of Miami.

Modern day setting: The footage also showed a pedestrian with a smartphone, suggesting that GTA 6 will not be set in the past.

Of course, the footage is likely outdated and not representative of the final product, so we should take it with a grain of salt. Rockstar could change or add many things before GTA 6 is ready for release.

Will GTA 6 have online mode?

It is very likely that GTA 6 will have an online mode, as Rockstar has been very successful with GTA Online and Red Dead Online. These online worlds are constantly updated with new content, events, and activities, and generate a lot of revenue for Rockstar.

We don’t know what GTA 6 Online will look like, but we can expect it to be similar to GTA Online, with a large open world, various missions, customization options, and multiplayer features. It is possible that GTA 6 Online will also evolve or expand over time, as some rumors have suggested.

Stay tuned for more updates on GTA 6.