Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4 has been launched today, which features a heist theme and a new vampire character.The new season is inspired by the previous Chapter 2 Season 2. The main villain of the season is Kado Thorne, a vampire who has taken over the island with his lavish estate and security forces. Players will have to infiltrate his properties, crack vaults, and escape with loot. The heist theme also introduces new gameplay mechanics, such as Rocket Rams, Business Turrets, and Heist Bags. Rocket Rams are vehicles with rockets attached to them, which can be used to break through walls and enemies. Business Turrets are briefcases that transform into turrets when thrown, which can lock on and fire at targets automatically. Heist Bags are duffel bags that contain various items, such as healing supplies, ammo, explosives, and more.

New and Unvaulted Weapons

The new season also adds five new weapons to the game: Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, Twin Mag Assault Rifle, Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic), and Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic). These weapons have unique features and stats that make them suitable for different situations. In addition to the new weapons, some old favourites have returned from the vault. These include Midas’ Drum Gun, TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow, Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug, Kit’s Charge Shotgun, Kit’s Shockwave Launcher, Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun, The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Gunnar’s Stinger SMG, Remote Explosive (C4), Suppressed Sniper Rifle, Suppressed Pistol, Shadow Tracker (Exotic), Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic), and Shockwave Grenades.

New and Updated Locations

The map of Fortnite has also changed significantly in the new season. There are three new named locations: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. These are the properties of Kado Thorne, which are guarded by his henchmen and bosses. Players will have to fight their way through them to access the vaults and loot.

Some of the existing locations have also been updated with new features. Rumble Ruins, Slap Juice Factory, and MEGA City now have Forecast Towers, which are structures that can alter the weather in the area. Players can use them to create storms, fog, or sunshine to their advantage.

New and Returning Reality Augments

Reality Augments are special abilities that players can activate during matches. They can provide various benefits, such as increased damage, faster movement, or more loot. The new season adds six new Reality Augments: On the Go Bag, Sniper Striker, Ammo Drop, First Shotgun, Pistol Salvo, and Fast Fisher.

Some of the Reality Augments from the previous season have also returned. These include Light Fingers, First Assault, Supercharged Steady Hands SMG Sign Off Keymaster More Parkour Rarity Check Sprint Lines.

New Collaborations

The new season also features some exciting collaborations with popular celebrities and franchises. One of them is Khaby Lame, a TikTok star who is known for his hilarious videos. He has his own skin in the game, which can be unlocked by completing challenges.

Another collaboration is with Star Wars, which brings Ahsoka Tano to Fortnite. She is a fan-favourite character from the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels. She has her own skin and lightsabers in the game.

The competitive scene of Fortnite has been updated with the new season in Chapter 4 Season 4. This also means that the ranks of all players have been cleared for the new season. You will find out your new rank after playing just one ranked match, like in Season Zero.

The ranked playlist for this season will offer four different modes of gameplay, divided between Battle Royale and Zero Build. In Battle Royale, you can play as a Solo, a Duo, or a Squad. In Zero Build, you can only play as a Solo or a Duo. You can also join various cups and tournaments in Chapter 4 Season 4, such as the FNCS Community Cup, PlayStation Cup, Victory Cash Cups, Console Champions Cup, and Mix Up Mondays.