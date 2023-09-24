comscore
English | हिंदी
24 Sep, 2023 | Sunday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explainer: What are rare earth elements, how are they responsible for EV price hike

Explainer: What are rare earth elements, how are they responsible for EV price hike

EVs slowly getting pricier, contrary to statements of them getting more affordable.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 24, 2023, 06:53 PM IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

electric vehicle
electric vehicle

Story Highlights

  • Electric vehicle prices have surged in the last few months.
  • One of the natural reasons for the price hike could be the availability of rare-earth elements.
  • Government recently ended the FAME II subsidy for two wheeler electric vehicles.

The usage of electric vehicles has surged in the last couple of years and that trend may continue. However, a new trend that we recently observed is the price hike on EVs. Several electric bike manufacturers increased the price of their EVs a couple of months back. Additionally, as per a report, electric car prices saw a year-over-year increase of 54.3 percent, despite the prediction that EV prices will fall.

READ MORE
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV unveiled in India at Rs 1.39 crore

One of the reasons for the price hike on electric bikes was the end of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles Phase II) subsidy by the government, which allowed users to purchase two-wheeler EVs at a cheaper price. But other reasons for the price increase of both the two-wheeler EVs and four-wheeler EVs are the most important, and reasons that you should know about if you are set to buy your first EV.

READ MORE
JSW Group in talks to get license for tech to build EVs in India

Other reasons for the increase in EV prices are higher battery costs, import tariffs, and the most important one – sourcing of Raw materials.

READ MORE
Global Electric vehicle sales grow 50 percent YoY: Report

While the first two reasons are self-explanatory, the latter is the one that we are going to critique here. Raw materials including rare earth elements are obviously scarce and procuring them is costly. Some of the rare earth elements are used in the manufacturing of EVs and they directly or indirectly affect the price of EVs.

What are Rare earth elements and how do they affect EV prices?

Rare earth elements or REEs are 17 chemical elements from the periodic table. Out of them, three are commonly used in the manufacturing of EVs. These elements include Neodymium (Nd), Dysprosium (Dy), and Praseodymium (Pr).

The Neodymium and Dysprosium help make magnets in electric motors stronger and lightweight. Praseodymium is often used alongside Neodymium. Now, as the name suggests ‘Rare earth element’, these are rare and it takes a lot of effort to convert them into the form suitable to use in EV manufacturing.

As of now, China is only major extractor of the aforesaid elements and so it has the authority to control its supply. Although, the US had did some recent investment in the mining of such rare elements, it’s nowhere close to China.

All of these factors including the procurement cost, availability, and geopolitical implications, affect the EV prices.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Electric VehicleEVsRare elements

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language