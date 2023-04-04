If you’re in the market for a password manager, Bitwarden and Enpass are reputable solutions that won’t let you down. Enpass has unbreakable encryption, a strong suite of features, and a clean and intuitive interface. While Bitwarden is an excellent, cost-effective solution with cheap plans and a decent free version. With so many positives for each of these providers, it may prove tricky to choose between Enpass and Bitwarden.
Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video
Many password manager providers heavily limit their free plans to encourage you to upgrade to a paid plan. But that’s not the case with Enpass or Bitwarden. Both password managers offer an excellent array of features at zero cost and their free plans will be more than enough to keep your credentials secure.
