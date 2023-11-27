ChatGPT lets you build your own chatbot: A detailed guide

ChatGPT created a colossal wave of apps and platforms based on generative artificial intelligence. Most of these platforms use chatbots, which use a large language model (LLM), to respond to your queries or commands. A chatbot is a computer programme, designed to simulate human conversations through text or voice. They are fed large swaths of data for training through natural language processing so that they can hold conversations almost like humans. Chatbots can be generic, or they can be assigned to help users for a particular purpose. They can also be integrated into messaging platforms and websites to enhance user engagement and help users with basic requirements around the clock.

If the idea of chatbots excites you but you are not well-versed in coding, ChatGPT, which itself is a chatbot based on generative AI, can help you create one. While you should have a purpose in mind for what your chatbot will do, ChatGPT can help you if you do not have a purpose. Using the ChatGPT API, you can empower your chatbot to use the new GPT-4 Turbo model to offer more accurate answers based on wider knowledge. However, you need to keep a few things in mind before you set out to create a chatbot (via Beebom).

Things to know before you build a chatbot

— You can use any platform to build a chatbot. That means your computer could be based on Windows, macOS, Linux, or even ChromeOS. The following tutorial, however, is for Windows-based machines.

— Stop worrying about your computer’s CPU or GPU as creating a chatbot does not need colossal amounts of power.

— You do not need to possess an expertise on coding if you are creating a chatbot using ChatGPT. But since you will need additional software, you should be adept on how to download it.

If you think the aforementioned steps are easily doable, proceed to the next step.

Setting up the environment for your chatbot

In this step, you need to download some tools to set up the software environment as it will be required by ChatGPT to create the chatbot. You will need Python, Pip, OpenAI, an OpenAI key, Gradio libraries, and a code editor. All these tools are available online with links to download them from their website. A simple search will give you relevant results of the official websites of these tools.

— You first need to install Python on your computer. Go to Python’s website and look for the option that lets you download it on your machine. Next, run the setup file and remember to enable the checkbox for “Add Python.exe to PATH.” Now, click “Install Now” and proceed with the on-screen instructions.

— After you have installed Python on your computer, you now need to install Pip, which is the package manager for Python. It lets you access and install thousands of libraries through the Terminal app. It will also help us install OpenAI and Gradio libraries. To install Pip on your PC, open Windows Terminal app on your Windows machine. Now run the following command — python -m pip install -U pip — in the Terminal app. This will download Pip on your computer.

— The next step involves downloading the OpenAI library. In the Terminal app, run this command — pip install openai — to download the library. After the OpenAI library is installed, you now need to install the Gradio library. For that, type the following code — pip install gradio — and install it on your machine.

— In the next step, you need to download and install a code editor. While Notepad++ would be the best app for this, you can choose your own app if you know. Download the app from its website and install it.

Getting the OpenAI key

— You now need an OpenAI key to get access to ChatGPT API. Go to platform.openai.com and log in to the platform. You can use your Google ID, Microsoft account, or Apple ID to sign in, as well. After you have signed in, you will see two options: “ChatGPT” and “API.” Click “API.” You will be greeted with the following message: “Welcome to the OpenAI developer platform.” On the side panel, you will see several icons. Locate “API keys” and click on it. You will now see the information about what API keys let you do. There will be a “Create new secret key” button that you have to click to generate the OpenAI key. You will now see a text field where you have to enter your name. But this is an optional step, so if you are not okay sharing your name, you can just skip to pressing the “Create secret key” button. A key will automatically appear with an option to copy. Copy the key and remember you do not have to share this key with anyone. You can create up to five keys.

Creating the chatbot

— Now open Notepad++. Copy and paste the code mentioned below on to a fresh page. (The code belongs to armrrs on GitHub.)

import openai

import gradio

openai.api_key = “Enter your OpenAI key” messages = [ {“role”: “system”, “content”: “You are a helpful chatbot.”}, ] while True: message = input(“User : “) if message: messages.append( {“role”: “user”, “content”: message}, ) chat = openai.ChatCompletion.create( model=”gpt-4-turbo”, messages=messages ) reply = chat.choices[0].message.content print(f”ChatGPT: {reply}”) messages.append({“role”: “assistant”, “content”: reply})

— Now, save this code by going to the File menu and then selecting “Save As…”. Save this file as “chatbot.py” and change “Save as type” to “All types” from the drop-down menu. You can choose the name of your choice but remember to add .py after it.

— Go to the location where you have saved the file. Right-click on it and click on “Copy as path.”

— Now, open the Terminal app and run the file. For that type — python — and paste the path of the file. Hit enter. You will see a few warnings but ignore them. After the code has successfully run, you will see “Running on local URL:” along with a URL. Copy the URL and paste into a web browser.

— A chatbot with an interface will appear on the screen, allowing you to ask questions. It will use ChatGPT to answer these questions. If you want to share this chatbot with people, copy the URL next to “Running on public URL:”

That is how you can build your own chatbot using ChatGPT. With a few tools and basic knowledge of computer, you can employ ChatGPT to work for your chatbot, but this is a basic chatbot since it is not hosted on a public website. You may need professional help for hosting this chatbot on a fully functional website.