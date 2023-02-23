Microsoft evidently hasn’t been daunted by the often wild outbursts of its AI chatbot Bing and is launching the service on iOS and Android mobile apps today as well as integrating the bot into Skype and adding voice access. Also Read - Microsoft brings AI-powered Bing to Android, iOS mobile apps, SkypeAlso Read - Microsoft limits chatting with ChatGPT-powered Bing to stop AI from flubbing Also Read - Microsoft could soon bring ChatGPT backed Bing AI to Android and iOS devices
Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video
Bing is now available on Microsoft’s Edge mobile browser and dedicated Bing app for those who have been accepted from the waitlist
