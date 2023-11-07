Are you new to the exciting world of Valorant and trying to figure out which agent to pick? The diverse cast of agents in this tactical shooter offers a unique set of abilities, playstyles, and strategies to suit any type of gamer. To help you make an informed choice, we’ve got your back! In this guide, we’ll break down all the agents into different categories, making it easier for you to choose the one that fits your style like a glove.

Duelists: The aggressive fighters

First up, we have the Duelists. If you’re the type of gamer who loves to charge into the action, secure those frags, and put your shooting skills to the test, then Duelists are your best friends. They’re all about aggression and getting in your enemy’s face. Let’s meet some of them:



Reyna: The ultimate carry agent. Her abilities allow you to take fights flexibly and secure those all-important chain kills. If you’re confident in your aiming skills, Reyna can make you a force to be reckoned with.





Raze: Explosives are her best friends. Raze is the go-to agent for those who want to create chaos on the battlefield. Her satchels and boombot are perfect for causing mayhem and clearing paths.

Jett: If you want to capitalize on opportunities to get kills and have enhanced mobility, Jett is your choice. She’s an attack-sided juggernaut and a top pick for many players.

Controllers: The map manipulators

Controllers are the tacticians of Valorant. If you enjoy strategising and controlling the map to your advantage, these agents are right up your alley. They specialize in zone control, and their abilities can shape the battlefield. Here are a couple of top picks:







Viper: Her ability to place walls, choke off angles, and deny defuses make her a top-tier controller. Viper is great at controlling the battlefield and leading her team to victory.





Omen: Omen’s unique abilities to blind and teleport give him great map control. His smokes and flash can set up your team for some easy kills or help with a stealthy entrance.

Brimstone: Brimstone excels at post-plant scenarios with top-tier abilities. His smokes provide comprehensive site coverage, making him an excellent choice for executing onto sites through the front door.

Sentinels: The protectors

Sentinels are the agents to choose if you’re the guardian of your team. They excel at holding down sites, providing intel, and protecting their allies. Here are a couple of standout Sentinels:









Killjoy: She’s the best at guarding your team’s back with her utility. No one can sneak past you when Killjoy is watching. Her Lockdown ultimate and Alarmbot make her a sentinel powerhouse.





Cypher: The master of locking down a site. He may not offer much on the attack, but his defense is rock solid. His camera, tripwires, and ultimate are perfect for watching over your turf.

Sage: With a focus on map control and the ability to reverse the momentum of a round, Sage is a versatile sentinel. Her slows, wall, and healing abilities make her approachable for new players.

Initiators: The information gatherers

Initiators are the agents who thrive on providing their team with valuable information. They’re experts at gaining intel on the enemy and creating opportunities for their squad. Here are a couple of top Initiators:

Sova: The ultimate initiator. Sova’s Recon Bolt and drone are key tools for gathering information, and his Shock Darts are essential for any post-plant situation.

Breach: If you’re an aggressive player, Breach is your man. He can use his flashes and concusses to create chaos and give your team an advantage. His utility helps you catch your opponents off guard.

Skye: Skye is an excellent choice for those who want to gather information and provide healing to their teammates. Her flashes are among the best in the game, even for newer players.

Finding your perfect agent

Now that you’ve met all the agents in Valorant, think about your playstyle. Do you love taking the fight to the enemy, or are you a strategist, manipulating the battlefield to your advantage? Maybe you’re all about gathering information and setting up plays, or perhaps you’re the guardian of your team.

Remember, there’s no “best” agent – it all depends on how you play. So, pick the one that resonates with you, practice their abilities, and have a blast mastering Valorant. Whether you’re fragging out as Reyna or coordinating your team as Killjoy, the key is to enjoy every moment of your journey through this action-packed world. Good luck, and we’ll see you on the battlefield, Agent!