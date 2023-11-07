By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Are you new to the exciting world of Valorant and trying to figure out which agent to pick? The diverse cast of agents in this tactical shooter offers a unique set of abilities, playstyles, and strategies to suit any type of gamer. To help you make an informed choice, we’ve got your back! In this guide, we’ll break down all the agents into different categories, making it easier for you to choose the one that fits your style like a glove.
First up, we have the Duelists. If you’re the type of gamer who loves to charge into the action, secure those frags, and put your shooting skills to the test, then Duelists are your best friends. They’re all about aggression and getting in your enemy’s face. Let’s meet some of them:
Controllers are the tacticians of Valorant. If you enjoy strategising and controlling the map to your advantage, these agents are right up your alley. They specialize in zone control, and their abilities can shape the battlefield. Here are a couple of top picks:
Sentinels are the agents to choose if you’re the guardian of your team. They excel at holding down sites, providing intel, and protecting their allies. Here are a couple of standout Sentinels:
Initiators are the agents who thrive on providing their team with valuable information. They’re experts at gaining intel on the enemy and creating opportunities for their squad. Here are a couple of top Initiators:
Now that you’ve met all the agents in Valorant, think about your playstyle. Do you love taking the fight to the enemy, or are you a strategist, manipulating the battlefield to your advantage? Maybe you’re all about gathering information and setting up plays, or perhaps you’re the guardian of your team.
Now that you've met all the agents in Valorant, think about your playstyle. Do you love taking the fight to the enemy, or are you a strategist, manipulating the battlefield to your advantage? Maybe you're all about gathering information and setting up plays, or perhaps you're the guardian of your team.

Remember, there's no "best" agent – it all depends on how you play. So, pick the one that resonates with you, practice their abilities, and have a blast mastering Valorant. Whether you're fragging out as Reyna or coordinating your team as Killjoy, the key is to enjoy every moment of your journey through this action-packed world. Good luck, and we'll see you on the battlefield, Agent!
Author Name | Abhijay Singh Rawat
