Top OTT releases this week: O’Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Outcome and more

OTT releases: A new week usually means scrolling endlessly to decide what to watch. But this time, the list is actually worth checking. From Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed comeback to survival thrillers and murder mysteries, this week’s OTT lineup covers almost every mood. Also Read: O’Romeo OTT Release: When and where to watch online

If you’re planning your next binge, here are the top OTT releases you can stream this week. A new week usually means scrolling endlessly to decide what to watch. But this time, the list is actually worth checking. From Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed comeback to survival thrillers and murder mysteries, this week’s OTT lineup covers almost every mood. Also Read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle now on OTT: Where to watch it online

If you’re planning your next binge, here are the top OTT releases you can stream this week. Also Read: Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord now streaming online: Where to watch, story, cast

O’Romeo – Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor leads this action-heavy thriller, where he plays a hitman working under an intelligence officer. The story kicks in when he’s assigned a revenge-driven mission that slowly complicates his own loyalties. Expect stylised action sequences and a slightly darker tone than usual.

Tu Yaa Main – Netflix

This one starts like a relationship drama but quickly shifts gears. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the story follows a couple whose getaway turns into a survival situation. Trapped in a pool with a crocodile, the film leans into tension and unpredictability more than anything else.

Outcome – Apple TV+

Keanu Reeves plays a Hollywood star dealing with a scandal that threatens to destroy his image. What follows is a mix of humour and self-reflection, as the character tries to deal with his past catching up to him.

Thrash – Netflix

This one keeps things simple but intense. A pregnant woman gets trapped in her car during a hurricane, with rising floodwater and sharks circling around. It’s more about tension than storytelling, and if you like survival dramas, this should work.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa – Zee5

A classic whodunnit setup — a businessman is found dead during a party, and everyone present becomes a suspect. The film builds on secrets, awkward relationships, and slow reveals, making it a decent pick if you like character-driven mysteries.

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Main Woh Aur Fuji – Sony LIV

For something lighter, this Marathi film explores a couple reconnecting years after their breakup. Set partly in Japan, it focuses more on emotions and conversations than big moments. This week’s OTT lineup doesn’t stick to one genre. You get action, survival, romance, and mystery — all dropping together. So instead of searching for hours, you can just pick based on your mood and start watching.