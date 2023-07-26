SonyLIV to discontinue live TV channels from next month

SonyLIV will stop featuring live TV channels on its app and website from August 30, according to a major change in the streaming platform’s Term of Use Policy. Channels such as Sony TV, SAB TV, Sony BBC Earth, and Sony Max will not be available to watch live to SonyLIV users, irrespective of their subscription status. The discontinuation of live TV channels will, however, not affect SonyLIV’s live TV channel functionality on third-party platforms, such as Airtel Xstream Play, Tata Play, and Vi Play among others.

The new policy that will come into effect on August 30 will introduce changes for both paying and non-paying subscribers. Since live TV functionality is available only for SonyLIV Premium subscribers, only they will be impacted by the change despite paying the full subscription cost. Sony India has not said a word on refunds. SonyLIV subscriptions start at Rs 299 for the monthly plan, while the yearly plan costs Rs 599 and Rs 999, depending on the bouquet of features you opt for.

According to the SonyLIV website, individual programmes and select movies that are telecasted on linear channels will continue to be available on the platform. However, live telecasts of Sony channels will cease to continue after the policy comes into effect. Here are all the channels currently available to stream live on the SonyLIV app for phones, tablets, and televisions, as well as its website:

— Sony Entertainment Television

— Sony SAB

— Sony Marathi

— Sony BBC Earth

— Sony Aath

— Sony YAY

Although the live TV feature will go for good, the programmes pertaining to each channel will be available to users. The same-day premieres of episodes of a show will be available before the TV telecast to SonyLIV premium subscribers.

SonyLIV’s decision to pull the plug on live TV functionality comes days after Disney+ Hotstar was spotted testing the live TV feature on its platform, years after discontinuing it. Disney+ Hotstar removed the live TV functionality some years back without informing users, entirely relying on cricket tournaments, Star India’s programmes, and Disney-Marvel originals to increase its subscribers. However, after dominating India’s OTT market for years, Disney+ Hotstar saw a colossal dip in its subscribers last year, when it lost the rights to stream Indian Premiere League cricket matches for the next four years. Then, earlier this year, more subscribers cancelled their Disney+ Hotstar subscription owing to the removal of HBO shows from the platform.