Netflix renews Elite's Indian adaptation Class for second season

Class is returning for the second season. Netflix India on Monday announced it is renewing the murder mystery cum teen drama Class for the second season, but it did not reveal a release date. Adapted from the global hit Spanish series, Elite, Class debuted on Netflix on January 17 to mostly positive reviews. Netflix’s latest show stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw. Also Read - What to watch online this weekend: Gulmohar, Taj: Divided by Love and more

“We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester😍 CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON!” said Netflix India on Twitter. Also Read - Netflix users was down for thousands of users today- Downdetector

Note: Spoilers of Class Season 1 ahead.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi, Class shows a story about the class divide. Three scholarship students from the other side of the track join the elite academy of students who have the world in the palm of their hands at Delhi’s most expensive Hampton International School. But a series of unfortunate events, mostly involving atrocities on the newcomers, lead to the murder of one of the students. Everyone is under the scanner of the law until one of the suspects gets arrested. Season 1 of Class ends with the reveal of the real murderer and a cliffhanger of whether they will be arrested.

Talking about Netflix’s vision behind bringing Class to audiences in India, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Class, the Indian adaptation of our popular Spanish series Elite, was a perfect reflection of a relevant and powerful story about a class divide. So we decided to adapt the story to the Indian nuance, where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grapple with an unexpected turn of events – a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. The series takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth go through. We can’t wait for our members to catch this thrilling series.”