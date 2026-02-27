Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 sale begins in India: Check specs, price, bank discounts

Xiaomi’s new 75-inch QLED TV is now available for purchase in India through online and offline platforms. The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 was launched earlier this month, positioned as the premium mid-range offering in the company’s smart TV portfolio. Here’s everything you need to know about the large-screen QLED smart TV’s pricing, offers, and features. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 price in India, offers

The Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 is priced at Rs 69,999 in India. As part of a limited-period introductory offer, buyers can get a Rs 5,000 instant discount on select HDFC and ICICI bank credit cards. With the bank offer applied, the effective price comes down to Rs 64,999. Also Read: Xiaomi Tag tracker to launch globally along with Xiaomi 17 Ultra; Set to rival JioTag and AirTag?

The TV is available through Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorised offline retail stores across the country. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch set for February 28 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Check specs, features, more

Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 specifications, features

The Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 offers a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. The company claims a near bezel-less design with a high screen-to-body ratio.

For smoother visuals during sports and gaming, the TV includes DLG 120Hz support and MEMC technology. It also comes with Auto Low Latency Mode, which activates when a gaming console is connected.

On the audio side, the QLED TV houses a 34W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio and DTS formats. It also supports Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC for those connecting an external sound system.

The TV runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface and includes features such as universal search, Kids Mode, and access to Xiaomi TV+ live channels. Google Voice Assistant support is built in. The TV also lets you cast content using AirPlay 2, Google Cast, or Miracast.

Inside, the Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 runs on a quad-core processor and offers 32GB of storage for apps and updates. For connectivity, it includes three HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC, along with two USB ports. You also get Ethernet, AV input, an optical port, an antenna slot, and a headphone jack. Wireless options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

With the ongoing bank offers bringing the price down, the TV fits into the 75-inch category at under Rs 70,000, which could appeal to buyers planning to upgrade to a larger screen without moving into a much higher price bracket.