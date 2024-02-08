Valentine's Day gifts: High-end smartwatches for men to gift

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love to your significant other and what better way to do it than by gifting them a high-end smartwatch? Not only is a smartwatch a useful accessory, but it also symbolises the importance of time in your relationship. With features like fitness tracking, GPS navigation, and voice commands, a smartwatch can help your significant other stay connected and organized. Plus, the sleek and stylish designs of high-end smartwatches make them a fashionable accessory that will elevate any outfit. So, this Valentine’s Day, surprise your loved one with a gift that they will cherish and use every day. Here are a few options that you can check out with deals on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on high-end smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is the ultimate device for a healthy life. It has a super-bright display that you can control without touching the screen, thanks to the S9 chip. It also has advanced health, safety and activity features that give you powerful insights and help when you need it. You can monitor your blood oxygen, take an ECG, track your sleep stages, sense your temperature, and more. You can also choose from a variety of workouts and get advanced metrics to improve your performance. And if you ever have a hard fall or a severe car crash, it can connect you with emergency services or let you call for help with the press of a button. Apple Watch Series 9 is currently available for Rs 44,900.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is the ultimate outdoor smartwatch for adventurers who face any challenge. Its 316L stainless steel body and mud-resistant buttons can endure any terrain, while its HD AMOLED display offers crystal-clear visibility in any light. Whether you are diving up to 30 meters deep, surfing the waves, or navigating a route with dual-band GPS and offline maps, this watch will keep you connected and informed. With a battery life of 20 days and a low-temperature operation of -30℃, you can explore the wild without worrying about running out of power. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is currently selling for Rs 45,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 59,999.

Google Pixel Watch 2

If you are looking for a smartwatch that combines style, functionality, and health features, you might want to check out the Pixel Watch 2. This device has a stunning circular, domed design that showcases the new Wear OS experience, which lets you access helpful Google services with just a glance. You can also track your activity, calories burned, heart rate, sleep quality, and even your heart rhythm for AFib with the ECG app. Plus, you get 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription for free. The Pixel Watch also helps you save time and stay connected with features like Wallet, Maps, Calendar, messaging, email, and phone calls. You can even switch bands to match your outfit and activity. The Pixel Watch is currently available for Rs 24,900, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 34,999.