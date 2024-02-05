Valentine's Day 2024: Top 5 tech gifting ideas under Rs 1000

Valentine’s Day 2024 gifting ideas: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. This means that we are nearing the day when it’s time to make our partners feel extra special. Ahead of the big day, if you are looking for tech-based gifting for your partner, we have got you covered. From a wireless charger to electric mug, here are our five top recommendations under Rs 1,000 for you:

Warmland Polyester Shock Proof and Heating Electric Single Bed Warmer

This device costs Rs 849 and it come in handy during extreme winters. Ideal for a single bed, this device offers two-step heat settings for easy customisation. It has a soft fabric that is comfortable to use for everyone.

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men

This device costs Rs 891 and it offers up to three weeks of usage in a single charge of around eight hours. It comes with three attachments for various trimming modes. Additionally, it has an LED light for easily indicating battery status.

Vega I-Curl Hair Curler for Women

This device costs Rs 749 and it offers an easy styling solution to women. It comes with ceramic coated barrel for minimised heat damage and a 360-degree swivel cord for easy usage. It also has an LED indicator to indicate the usage status.

Portronics Brillo 3 Portable Lamp with Wireless Charger

This device costs Rs 784 and it is ideal for your study table. The lamp can be used in three different modes — warm light, warm light+white light and white light — that can be changed according to usage requirements. These modes can be changed using touch-based controls. It also comes with a 10W fast wireless charger that is ideal for charging devices that support Qi charging.

REZEK Coffee Mug Warmer Electric Coffee Warmer

This device costs Rs 699 and it is comes in green, white and pink colour variants. It is designed to keep the beverage at constant temperature of 131F or 55C the whole day.