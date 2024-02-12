Valentine's Day 2024: Top 5 last minute tech gifts for her

Valentine’s Day 2024 tech gifts: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s the right time to make your partner feel special. One of the ways you can do so is by gifting something special. While there are many gifting ideas available for buyers, tech gifts are the ideal choice for everyone. After all, who doesn’t like a hair-straightening kit or earbuds with a perfect sound? So, if you are looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for her, here are our top 5 picks for you:

Dyson Airwrap Complete

This hair-styling solution is available at a price of Rs 45,000 and it is available in Nickel-Copper colour option. It comes with a total of six attachments. It offers separate buttons for managing heat and cool settings.

Philips Hair Straightener Brush

This hair-styling device is available at a price of Rs 3,099 and it comes in a single Black colour variants. It comes with an LED indicator and a button that offers three-step heat controlling settings. It is ideal for straightening hair.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds are priced at Rs 5,987 and it comes in Black, Green, Lavender, Sage Green, Orange and White colour variants. These earbuds offers up to 20 hours of battery life and it comes with a bunch of interesting features such as quick charge, fast pair and 360-reality audio among others.

Noise Diva Smartwatch

This smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and it comes with a gold-colour metallic dial and gold-colour band. It comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED diamond-cut dial with a touchscreen display and it offers up to four-day long battery life. It supports Bluetooth calling feature along with a bunch of health-tracking functionalities including SpO2 tracking, 24X7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. It connects with the NoiseFit Focus app to give users access to all the data.

Amazon Echo Pop

This device is ideal for music lovers and tech-savvy people. It costs Rs 3,999 and it comes in Purple, Green, Black and White colour variant. It supports Amazon Alexa and it is capable of controlling all your smart home devices including geyser, AC and smart plug. It supports a host of music apps such as Amazon Music. Apple Music, Spotify and Jio Saavn.