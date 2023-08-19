Top water purifiers: Water is essential for life, but it can also be a source of disease and contamination. That is why many people in India opt for water purifiers to ensure safe and clean drinking water for their families. Among the various types of water purifiers available in the market, RO (reverse osmosis) water purifiers are one of the most popular choices. They use a membrane to filter out impurities and contaminants from water, making it suitable for drinking. But how do you choose the best RO water purifier for your home or office? There are many factors to consider, such as the source of water, the TDS (total dissolved solids) level, the storage capacity, the purification technology, and the price.

To help you with your decision, we have compiled a list of the 5 best-selling RO water purifiers in India.

Top water purifiers under Rs 15,000 that you can buy in India:

Sure From Aquaguard Delight

This water purifier comes with RO, UV and taste adjuster and is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water). This purifier can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. It has features including six litres storage capacity, LED indication alerts when the tank is full, when service is due and when cartridges need replacement. It has 7 stages of purification including UV e-boiling and post-carbon.

Sure From Aquaguard Delight is available for Rs 8,199.

KENT Supreme RO Water

This water purifier has multiple purification processes by RO, UF and TDS Control. It has also got an in-tank UV LED that keeps purified water pure for a longer duration. It is suitable for the purification of brackish, tap water and municipal water supply. The tank has a capacity of 8 litres and the machine has a purification capacity of 20 litres per hour.

KENT Supreme RO Water is currently available for Rs 14,449.

HUL Pureit Eco

HUL Pureit Eco has ultraviolet, reverse osmosis, mechanical filtration process and a capacity of 10 litres and provides advanced seven-stage purification to ensure 100 percent RO water. It can be used for TDS up to 2000ppm and it is designed to treat multiple sources of water: Borewell, Tanker, or Tap water.

HUL Pureit Eco is currently available for Rs 13,999.

AO Smith Z5

This water purifier has eight stages of purification technology including Pre-filter, Sediment filter, Advance Recovery Technology, SCB filter, Side Stream RO membrane, Alkaline Min-Tech, ZX Double Protection Dual Filter, Post Carbon block, Silver Charged Membrane Technology and it is suitable for mixed sources of water- municipal, tanker and borewell water for TDS 200-2000. It comes with a digital display and five litres tank capacity.

AO Smith Z5 is currently available for Rs 14,449.

Havells Fab

This water purifier has RO and UV purification in seven stages with germicidal UV-C. Other than iProtect auto water cut-off, it also boasts consumer-friendly alerts for self-diagnostic, purification process, cartridge life indicator, tank full, low water pressure, and error alerts for UV, SV, and pump failure. It corrects the pH of purified water and adds trace elements such as Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, sodium, copper, zinc etc. It has a tank storage capacity of seven litres.

Havells Fab is currently available for Rs 9,998.