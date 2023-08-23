Top five smartwatch under Rs 5000 you can buy in India

Smartwatches are in trend these days as they help you to have a glance at call and message notifications. They also track users’ various health parameters such as heart rate, SPO2, sleep and more and give them insights into their health. It also allows users to control music and camera from their wrist. If you are searching for a smartwatch under Rs 5,000 then here is a list of top smart watches under Rs 5,000 that you can consider.

OnePlus Nord Watch

This smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500nits peak brightness and 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. You can also check insights into your health stats with this smartwatch and can choose your own exercise mode from a long list including Yoga, Meditation, Cricket & various others. It has 10 days of battery life and allows call and message notifications and Music and camera control. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating and can measure SpO2, and heart rate and has sleep tracking function along with women’s health tracking. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 and IOS 11.0 and above).

OnePlus Nord Watch is currently available for Rs 4,999.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

It has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and seven-day battery life and powers up completely after only two hours of charging. It lets you track your activities and is equipped with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity. The smartwatch has advanced Bluetooth calling powered by Tru SyncTM, a functional crown, and Always On Display.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is currently available for Rs 4,498.

Fastrack New Limitless FS1

It has a 1.95-inch horizon curve display, SingleSync Bluetooth calling and Bluetooth v5.3. Its battery can last for up to 5 days and has an ATS Chipset. The watch also has built-in Alexa for setting up alarms, reminders or adding groceries to your cart and comes with 150+ trendy watch faces. Users can control music from the watch itself and they can also click selfies and shots by controlling the in-app camera from the smartwatch.

Fastrack New Limitless FS1 is currently available for Rs 1,795.

Fire-Boltt Visionary

It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448-pixel resolution and comes with the Always On feature. The watch has 700nits peak brightness and battery life that lasts for two days with Bluetooth calling and five days without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display. It is compatible with Bluetooth version 5.0 and above, IOS 7.0 and above and Android version 4.4 and above. This smartwatch has an internal storage memory of about 128MB to store and an IP68 rating.

Fire-Boltt Visionary is currently available for Rs 2,799.

BoAt Ultima Chronos

This smartwatch comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and has an Always-On Display feature and Wake gesture, which ensure that important information is readily available at a glance. It comes with fitness and sports routines with 700+ activities to choose from. It has Bluetooth calling, DIY Watch Face Studio to Customise watch faces as per your own needs and live sports scores. In addition to this, it has Female Wellness, heart rate and SPO2 monitoring, energy and sleep score and IP67 rating.

BoAt Ultima Chronos is currently available for 2,799.