Sony Audio Days sale: Check top offers on headphones, Bluetooth speakers, more

Holi is just around the corner and ahead of the festival of colours, Sony has announced the Sony Audio Days sale 2023. During the course of this sale, Sony is offering up to 60 percent off on the purchase of various audio devices such as the headphones, Bluetooth speakers and truly wireless earbuds.

Sony said that during the course of its Sony Audio Days sale, which is live on Sony Centre at the moment, Sony is offering up to 60 percent off on select audio. The company said that that it is offering a discount of up to Rs 20,000 during this ongoing sale, along with an instant cashback of up to Rs 5,000. In addition to this, the company is also offering low-cost EMI of up to six months starting as low as Rs 1,666 on the purchase of select products.

Top offers at Sony Audio Days Sale

— During this sale, Sony is offering the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series wireless Bluetooth party speaker with IP67 certification and a 25-hour battery life at a price of Rs 27,990. Sans the sale it costs Rs 33,990 on the platform. Interested buyers will also get an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 and low-cost EMI of up to nine months on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

— Similarly, the company is offering the Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless extra bass Bluetooth earbuds, with 18 hours of battery life, Bluetooth version 5.0 and Alexa support at a price of Rs 8,490. Without the sale, it costs Rs 11,990.

— For people looking for headphones, the company is offering the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones with 35 hours of battery life at a price of Rs 2,999 instead of Rs 4,990.

— Sony is also offering the Sony WI-XB400 wireless Bluetooth extra bass in-ear headphones with mic and 15 hrs of battery life at a price of Rs 2,499.

— For karoake fans, the company is offering the Sony SRS-XP500 portable wireless bluetooth party speaker with karaoke support, IPX4 splash-proof coating and 20-hours of battery life at a price of Rs 29,990. Sony is also offering an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 and low-cost EMI of up to nine months on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.